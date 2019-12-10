It's true that people look forward to a new year for many reasons. You know, for new year resolutions (which we will fail), long-weekends (that we will waste), and the renewal of office leaves (which is the only thing to look forward to).

However, I for one have found the perfect reason to look forward to 2020. The release of three movies based on female superheroes - Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, and Black Widow.

Birds of Prey, based on the DC Comics team of the same name, is a spin-off from Suicide Squad. It follows Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Wonder Woman 1984, which is the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman, takes us through her story as well her encounter with villains, Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah.

And lastly, we finally, finally discover the origin story of all-around badass assassin, Black Widow. Cuz obviously, none of us were prepared to never see her again.

Now that's the 'vision 2020' I truly and completely believe in.

Find stories on movies and more at ScoopWhoop.com.