We are no strangers to the fact that Bollywood movies often have a dance song in public spaces and people randomly join to match their steps with the actors. But there are also songs where the public stands as a mute spectator and simply watches the actors dance in the middle of a random street.

Recently, a Twitter user shared this observation in a thread. Shreemi Verma shared examples of four songs where locals watched Bollywood actors do their thing in the dance sequences.

miss the era of locals just watching bollywood actors do their thing in songs pic.twitter.com/nAZmnSxuQJ — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 25, 2022

The songs are – Chandni Aaya Hai Tera Deewana (1999), Sona Kitna Sona Hai (1997), Small Town Girl (2008), and Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon (1997).

This got us thinking about other Bollywood songs where locals become spectators in a dance sequence while the actors have their main character moment. Here are seven such Bollywood songs.

1. Aap Ki Kashish – Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005)

Sonu Sood and Emraan Hashmi serenade Tanushree Dutta on the streets. While the song features the three of them, you cannot help but notice the bystanders wondering what’s happening before them.

Source: YouTube

2. Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

Govinda is the reigning king when it comes to songs where people stand as spectators. This song with Raveena Tandon is proof.

Source: YouTube

3. Bahut Khoobsurat Ho – Khoobsurat (1999)

There aren’t enough Bollywood dance songs where you get to see Sanjay Dutt dancing. This Sanjay Dutt song featuring Urmila Matondkar is an exception. And just like us, Sanjay Dutt’s moves have got the audience looking at him.

4. Zara Gungunalein Chalo – Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007)

From trams to streets, there was an audience everywhere, looking at the chemistry between Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in this song.

5. Jiya Re – Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Shot in Kashmir, this song is a visual treat. The locals cannot help but look at Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. In all honesty, even I would have done the same.

6. Matargashti – Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha gave us a glimpse of Corsica, a beautiful French Island. But Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone gave them a glimpse of Bollywood.

Source: YouTube

7. Ilahi – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

Not a dance song, Ilahi is more like a song where Bunny tries to find himself. However, you can see the locals standing back and simply watching Ranbir live his main character moment.

What other Bollywood songs would you add to this list?