I have always enjoyed watching films. But more than that, what I actually love watching are the things that have gone behind making those films – the behind-the-scenes footage and the bloopers. It feels like you are on set witnessing the movie being made, the production crew working tirelessly, and your favourite celebs being their goofy selves.

We have compiled a list of blooper scenes from 11 Bollywood films and these videos will make you want to watch these films all over again.

1. Main Hoon Na

If there’s one director who always shows what has gone into making a film, it is Farah Khan. She always incorporates BTS scenes and gets the whole crew on board at the end to give us a song or a fun sequence; and frankly, it’s entertaining to watch it. She added bloopers in her directorial debut – Main Hoon Na. Remember how Satish Shah’s character was a spit-throwing machine? Check out this hilarious BTS footage of him and SRK.

2. Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om completed 15 years in 2022. To mark that occasion, Farah Khan compiled all the bloopers from the set and shared a reel. There’s a funny blooper where Shah Rukh Khan cannot contain himself while he’s fighting a tiger, sequences where he forgets the steps of a song, Kirron Kher forgetting her lines, etc. The video is wholesome AF.

3. Bloopers from the Deewangi Deewangi song

Om Shanti Om‘s Deewangi song was Bollywood’s multiverse of madness. The song featured 31 celebs and of course, there were bloopers. Check out that scene where Dharmendra does his part and Saif Ali Khan jumps in the middle out of nowhere.

4. Gehraiyaan

The cast of Gehraiyaan sat down and shared tons of bloopers from the set. Not just bloopers, they shared tons of inside jokes and stories. There’s a scene where Deepika sews her pants because she tore them and another where Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are filming an intimate scene and a rooster crows from thin air.

5. Happy New Year

Remember how Deepika Padukone’s Mohini is so passionate about her dance that she says, “Dance ek art hai!” These bloopers from Happy New Year show that sequence between Deepika and Abhishek and a whole lot of other hilarious moments from the making of the film.

6. Good Newwz

There’s a scene in the film where Kareena Kapoor is in labour and she’s giving birth. The bloopers take you behind the filming of the sequence where Bebo and Akshay are literally laughing while filming that scene.

7. Cocktail

Cocktail is an absolute fun watch. But what’s even better is this BTS video. There’s Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty giggling and laughing during their takes, Saif Ali Khan and Boman Irani indulging in banter mid-scene, and whatnot.

8. Dostana

Remember that scene where Boman Irani and Abhishek Bachchan break into a dance? That didn’t come easily. It took multiple takes to correct that and this blooper has what went behind making that scene. That’s not all. There’s another blooper where Bobby Deol repeatedly forgets his lines.

9. Raees

Shah Rukh Khan did some action sequences in this film. Watch this video to see how he nailed those scenes and how he hugged the stuntmen after the scene. Also, Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan’s banter will make you feel like you are on the set.

10. 3 Idiots

This film is an iconic part of our pop culture and this BTS footage is proof. Remember that scene where Sharman Joshi is in the hospital and the heart monitor starts beeping? Well, Rajkumar Hirani had someone running on set whose increasing heartbeat rate was used in the sequence. The bloopers have this scene and many more memorable shots.

11. Housefull 4

The director said Cut! but Lord Bobby kept dancing in one sequence. There’s another scene where he hits the prop sword so hard that it breaks and hurts him. Bobby Deol is an absolute mood in this video and so are the other actors.

These videos will really make your day.