Farah Khan Kunder, the ace choreographer and film director, is known for her bindaas attitude. From Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu to Abhishek Bachchan, the choreographer shares a good rapport with a number of celebrities. And, she keeps sharing throwback pictures of the industry, on her social media handle.

Not gonna lie, her throwback posts are our guilty pastime because we love a good trip down memory lane. Especially, if it involves our favourite celebrities.



1. The first picture we have is from Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet ceremony. Farah Khan can be seen shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor, whereas Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Salman Khan can be spotted in the background.

2. Next picture is from the sets of 1942: A Love Story with actor Manisha Koirala and director Vicky Chopra during the shooting of the song Kuchh Na Kaho.

3. She also shared a throwback picture with Tabu on her birthday. She mentioned how she met the actor in 1995 for the first time, on the sets of Viraasat.

4. She also celebrated her 30-year-old friendship with tinsel town's most popular makeup artist, Mickey Contractor, with a perfect throwback picture from their Mauritius trip.

5. There is also a picture that was taken post-Filmfare Awards 1998, where Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor had bagged awards for Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Farah Khan and Tabu had won for Virasaat. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Babita Kapoor, Khalid Mohamed and Jitesh Pillai can also be seen in the picture.

6. Before Farah Khan and Geeta Kapur became judges on Reality TV shows, they were partners in crime, and these photos are proof.

7. On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, she shared an adorable picture with the actor with a sweet caption.

8. Twinkle Khanna's acting career may have been short-lived, but Farah Khan definitely has a few unexpected reminders of it.

9. She also shared an adorable picture with Anil Kapoor on his birthday.

10. Can you guess who Farah Khan is dancing with, in this photo? Hint: It's her cousin-turned brilliant director.

11. When it comes to NYE parties, Bollywood does know how to have fun!

12. She also shared a picture of late Sridevi, from their world tour in 1994.

13. In this throwback picture, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol and Chunky Pandey are in a look that is best left behind in the 90s.

14. Farah Khan and Karan Johar being their usual goofy selves.

15. These photos from the set of her movies Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na prove, the drama, and more importantly, the fun, isn't just restricted to on-screen.

16. Farah Khan flaunting her stunning style in her 80s padded suit at Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker's wedding.

17. From Farah Khan's wedding diaries with Sirish Kunder, featuring Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sajid Khan, Karan Johar and Sussanne Khan.

18. Bhai, Bollywood and Black & White? What's not to like?

19. Is it a dancer? Is it a gymnast? Nah, it's just Farah Khan and her inimitable style during Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai promotions.

20. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, away from the director's chair? Sure makes for a memorable picture.

Blast from the past, indeed!