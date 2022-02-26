Trust Karan Johar to make films on different types of love, ranging from love for family to unrequited one to friendship-turned-love. One cannot deny that the director's movies are integral to Bollywood, though the reviews are often polarised.

Here is a list of the films he directed, ranked according to their IMDb ratings.

1. My Name Is Khan- 8

This movie makes me cry every time I watch it. I love Kajol's chemistry with SRK here the most, out of all their other films. The movie deals with the topic of Islamophobia, and inter-faith union post 9/11, in a very sensitive manner and the soundtrack just adds to the magic.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- 7.6

The directorial debut of Karan Johar, this movie is a cult favourite when it comes to Bollywood love stories. Remember the famous dialogue "Pyaar dosti hai"? But for me, the real hero in the film is Aman not Rahul.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham- 7.4

The one with SRK in a black sherwani and a mansion with a helicopter in Delhi. That's how I remember this film. This movie gave us awesome music for wedding functions. And who can ever forget the iconic character Poo?

4. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna- 6.1

This is my favourite Karan Johar movie from the list. The movie dealt with infidelity in a pretty great way and made us dislike SRK for playing a douchebag. The soundtrack and cinematography remain a favourite to date. Mitwa still makes me swoon after all these years.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil- 5.8

I cannot stand this film. The movie deals with the theme of unrequited love and how men fail to understand consent. But Johar's idea that he gave Anushka Sharma's character Alizeh, for "karmic payback" for rejecting Ayan, is messed up and problematic AF. The only character I liked was Aishwarya Rai's Saba.

6. Student Of The Year- 5.3

This was a lighthearted, cool movie. However, it completely messed up my idea of college. The reality is nowhere close to what Karan Johar showed us. Though, for a fun night, I would still watch this movie with my friends.

I am keen to see how his next directorial movie will turn out.