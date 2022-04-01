Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have already heard about this swoon-worthy boy band that has been stealing hearts across the globe. The Bangtan Sonyeondan AKA BTS consists of seven oh-so-handsome bandmates: Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Park Ji-Min and V.  

Apart from their soul-soothing voice, all seven singers make headlines for their fashion statements. However, only two of these singers, Jungkook and Jimin, are inked. While Jimin only has a couple tattoos, Jungkook, on the other hand, has a number of them.

And today, we have listed down the meaning behind all their tattoos and we bet, you didn't know about them all.

BTS Tattoos
Jungkook

Apparently, the 24-year-old singer has got more than ten tattoos on his body. 

And, here's what all these tattoos mean:

1. ARMY + J

The singer has got ARMY, which is BTS's official fandom name, along with the letter J inked on his knuckles as a tribute to his fans. And for his bandmates, he has got the initials of their names tattooed on his hand. Letters R and M stand for RM and Min Yoongi (Suga). The letter A in the tattoo is an inverted “V” for V, and the letter J is believed to represent Jin, Jimin and J-Hope.  

2. A Purple Heart

This tattoo is apparantly an expression of the singer's love for his bandmates and fans.

3. 0613

The number reportedly depicts the date his band debuted (June 13, 2013).

4. Crown

This oh-so-cute tattoo allegedly refers to the band as the Kings of K-Pop. 

5. Tiger Lily

This tattoo represents his birth flower, the tiger lily, which is also a flower he used to decorate his mask with. 

6. Sheild

The next tattoo he got is of a shield, which is ARMY’s logo, on the back of his hand.

7. "Rather Be Dead Than Cool"

The singer also has a crossword tattoo on his forearm, that says the phrase, "rather be dead than cool", from the Nirvana song Stay Away, vertically.

8. Make Hay While The Sun Shines

In his crossword tattoo, the horizontal phrase reads, make hay while the sun shines, which means to seize the day.

9. Black Stripes

The multiple black stripes on his hand resemble South Korea’s national flag, Geon, which means justice.

10. Skeleton

The skeleton hand, which has its pinky and index fingers pointed up in an iconic rock-on sign, is believed to be an extension of his "rather be dead than cool" tattoo.

He also has other tattoos, like a smiley face, the word truth and a red eye.

Jimin

Apparently, the 26-year-old singer has got six tattoos on his body. 

And, here's what all these tattoos mean:

1. Nevermind

This tattoo hints at BTS’ Intro: Nevermind, from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2 album, which was released in 2015. Reportedly, the placement of this tattoo is inspired by the lyrics, "never mind, it’s not easy but engraves it onto your chest".

2. 13

The number reportedly depicts the date his band debuted (June 13, 2013) as well as his birth date (October 13, 1995).

3. & 4. Young & Forever

Apparently, the inspiration for this tattoo is their song Young Forever. 

5. Crescent Moon

The tattoo represents the moon phase on June 13th 2013, which is the date their band debuted.

6. Youth

Allegedly, Youth, which is also the name of an upcoming BTS-inspired K-Drama, refers to the coming-of-age themes in the band's work.

Did you know the meaning behind their tattoos?