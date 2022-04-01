Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have already heard about this swoon-worthy boy band that has been stealing hearts across the globe. The Bangtan Sonyeondan AKA BTS consists of seven oh-so-handsome bandmates: Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Park Ji-Min and V.
And today, we have listed down the meaning behind all their tattoos and we bet, you didn't know about them all.
Jungkook
Apparently, the 24-year-old singer has got more than ten tattoos on his body.
And, here's what all these tattoos mean:
1. ARMY + J
2. A Purple Heart
This tattoo is apparantly an expression of the singer's love for his bandmates and fans.
3. 0613
jungkook’s 0613 tattoo will never not make me cry pic.twitter.com/hQaj98WpTK— myrcka⁷ 🧚♂️ BTS VEGAS 6 DAYS (@bffjeongguk) January 29, 2020
4. Crown
This oh-so-cute tattoo allegedly refers to the band as the Kings of K-Pop.
Jungkook literally has “Army” permanently tattooed on his knuckles... He love us so much that he actually wanted to have that on him forever— Let that sink in. @BTS_twt #우리_정국이_사랑해 pic.twitter.com/AH9rc6OoJs— ًac ⁷ ♡ (@vminggukx) January 6, 2020
5. Tiger Lily
This tattoo represents his birth flower, the tiger lily, which is also a flower he used to decorate his mask with.
Jungkook’s birth flower is Tiger Flower, which has the meaning ‘Please Love Me’. Is that the meaning behind his tattoo??— Jungkook Updates (@jeonggukupdates) February 27, 2020
Such a sentimental and emotional man Jeon Jungkook.@BTS_twt #방탄소년단 #BTS #정국 #Jungkook #BringItON #ONMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/mv8Xd99DUx
6. Sheild
The next tattoo he got is of a shield, which is ARMY’s logo, on the back of his hand.
7. "Rather Be Dead Than Cool"
The singer also has a crossword tattoo on his forearm, that says the phrase, "rather be dead than cool", from the Nirvana song Stay Away, vertically.
Rather be dead than cool— bora 🌱 (@modooborahae) June 14, 2020
Make hay while the sun shines pic.twitter.com/FhPGBwKGeB
8. Make Hay While The Sun Shines
no thoughts, just jungkook’s tattoos pic.twitter.com/WRKmlF5wNi— em⁷ ♡s koo 🦋 exams (@gcfstarjk) June 14, 2020
9. Black Stripes
The multiple black stripes on his hand resemble South Korea’s national flag, Geon, which means justice.
10. Skeleton
The skeleton hand, which has its pinky and index fingers pointed up in an iconic rock-on sign, is believed to be an extension of his "rather be dead than cool" tattoo.
Sorry for the mistake, he is Jungkook, nice tattoos btw pic.twitter.com/l4uUjHXzEH— Amazed By BTS (@mazedbybts) November 16, 2020
He also has other tattoos, like a smiley face, the word truth and a red eye.
Jimin
Apparently, the 26-year-old singer has got six tattoos on his body.
And, here's what all these tattoos mean:
1. Nevermind
This tattoo hints at BTS’ Intro: Nevermind, from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2 album, which was released in 2015. Reportedly, the placement of this tattoo is inspired by the lyrics, "never mind, it’s not easy but engraves it onto your chest".
2. 13
The number reportedly depicts the date his band debuted (June 13, 2013) as well as his birth date (October 13, 1995).
jimin and his 𝟏𝟑 tattoo (•᷄ʚ •᷅ ) pic.twitter.com/rKr8Au1THx— 🌼 (@jeonsbam) March 30, 2020
3. & 4. Young & Forever
Apparently, the inspiration for this tattoo is their song Young Forever.
a thread of the timeline of every single sighting of jimin's YOUNG FOREVER elbow tattoos this far 😳 pic.twitter.com/mgebhMZphf— togepimin 🐣 (@weejimin) August 26, 2020
5. Crescent Moon
The tattoo represents the moon phase on June 13th 2013, which is the date their band debuted.
6. Youth
Allegedly, Youth, which is also the name of an upcoming BTS-inspired K-Drama, refers to the coming-of-age themes in the band's work.