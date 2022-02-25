You're living under a rock if you haven't heard of the K-Pop band BTS. With their dance movies and chartbuster songs like Dynamite, they have gained a worldwide following. The band consists of seven members. Their fan group is lovingly called the ARMY.

Let's take a look at their individual net worth.

1. J-Hope

J-Hope is the highest-earning member in the band. The reason behind this is his solo mixtape "Hope World" which released in 2018. His single, "Daydream" got him the top spot on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. He is the first member to have a solo Hot 100 hit with the song Chicken Noodle Soup. His estimated net worth is between $24-26 million.

2. Suga

Suga AKA Min Yoon-gi is popular for producing hit songs with his side project Agust D. He has written and produced over 70 songs which have contributed to his net worth. He has created songs outside BTS as well, one of them being with pop star Halsey's, "Boy With Luv." His estimated worth is $23-25 million.

3. RM

RM AKA Kim Nam-joon, is one of the youngest members of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). He has credits of more than 130 songs to his name. He also played a major role as a writer in BTS's hit single, Butter. He was also on the No. 9 spot in the first week of June’s Billboard Hot 100 Producers Chart. His estimated worth is around $20-22 million.

4. Jimin

Jimin is one of the main singers, songwriters and dancers of the band. He made the list for 100 Idols Individual Brand Reputation Rankings. He stayed on the No.1 spot for 19 months consecutively. He also owns one of the most expensive apartments in South Korea at the “Nine One Hannam” apartment complex. His estimated worth is around $20 million.

5. Jungkook

Jungkook is also known as the golden maknae, since he is the youngest member of the band at 23. He is famous for making things he buys go instantly viral. He was the most-searched K-pop idol on YouTube during the first half of 2021 and has worked with pop icons like Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth. His estimated net worth is $20 million.

6. V

V is the second youngest BTS member. V decided to branch into acting by starring in a Korean drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016. He is expected to drop his solo mixtape anytime now. His estimated worth is approximately $19 million.

7. Jin

Jin is the oldest member of the group. He is also the most business-savvy out of all of them. Jin started a Japanese restaurant in 2018 with his brother worth $1.9 million. His estimated net worth is around $18 million.

Who would have thought that the BTS members were so rich? Definitely not me.