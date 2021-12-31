2021 has been a year of weddings and breakups. We saw some of the most popular and loved couples parting ways and breaking our hearts. Here's a look at the couples who headed for splitsville this year.

1. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

A pair loved by all, actor Aamir Khan and film producer Kiran Rao's separation after 15 years of marriage left us quite heartbroken. The couple had been separated for a while but decided to finalise their divorce in July. They have a son Azad.

2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's separation after 7 years of marriage has been extremely publicised with Kim filing for divorce in January and Kanye allegedly trying to win her back. Though the couple isn't officially divorced, Kim reportedly moved on, and started dating Pete Davidson.

3. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl by posting on Instagram with the caption "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... the love remains." The couple shared an age difference of 15 years and broke the stereotype of older women dating younger men.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the most loved couples in Tollywood. However, rumours had been going around that the pair has parted ways. The couple soon announced their separation in October after almost four years of marriage, by posting on their Instagram accounts.

5. Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherji

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, kickboxer Aesha Mukherji parted ways after eight years of marriage. Aesha confirmed the split on her Instagram in September with the caption-

Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary.

6. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The famous singer duo of the song "Senorita" called it quits in November, after two years of dating. The couple issued a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts which said-

Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.

7. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid had been in an on and off relationship for six years. The couple has a daughter Khai and has now gone their separate ways in October.

8. Elon Musk and Grimes

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes separated in September after being together for three years. Musk told Page Six that the pair has "semi-separated" and is committed to taking care of their son.

9. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years in May. The couple issued a statement through Bill Gates' Twitter account. The pair will get into a two-year trial period to work on the Gates Foundation together.

10. Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal

Pink and Four More Shots Please! actor Kirti Kulhari and her husband Saahil Sehgal separated after five years of marriage. Kirti took to her Instagram account to share the news. In an interview with ETimes, she said that she tried a lot to save her marriage but failed.

11. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up their four-year-long relationship and called off their two-year engagement in April. JLo has now moved on with Ben Affleck, with the two making public appearances together. The former couple issued a joint statement to TODAY which said-

We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.

Some relationships are just not meant to be, I guess.