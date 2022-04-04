From Neeraj Chopra's acting debut and Kapil Dev's "fashion style", CRED's advertisements have certainly hit the mark.

CRED's latest ads on Antakshari and the one that featured Karisma Kapoor, who took the audience on a trip down memory lane as she appeared in the advertisement, which is a recreation of the classic Nirma Super Detergent advertisement from the 90s.

The only way to play Antakshari. pic.twitter.com/QHnHb0LMaf — CRED (@CRED_club) April 3, 2022

Which brings us to the point, what if the renowned fintech company recreated all our favourite advertisements from the 90s? Sounds interesting, right? Therefore, today, we have created a list of some advertisements from the 90s that we wish CRED would recreate. Ready? Read on.

1. Bajaj

We cannot forget the oh-so-catchy jingle 'jab mai chota ladka tha, badi shararat karta tha, meri chori pakdi jati, jab roshan hota Bajaj' ever. It would be interesting to see how CRED re-creates this iconic advertisement, right?

2. Zandu Balm

Depicting the pure love between a family, this was probably the first advertisement jingle we hummed as toddlers. After Neeraj Chopra's javelin meri aakhon mein jingle, it will be fun to watch CRED re-creating this jingle in its own hatke style.

3. Dhara Oil

This is one of the most heartwarming advertisements we have ever seen. No doubt, Parzaan Dastur became our favourite kid post this jalebi advertisement and hence, it would be a tough job replacing him.

4. Liril

Who else used to sing this catchy AF jingle while taking a shower? We sure did and we wouldn't mind singing it all over again! *Laa laa la laaaa*

5. Pepsi

Remember this advertisement when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mahima Chaudhry played the stunning girls next door? So CRED, yehi hai right choice baby.

6. Complan

Caution: This advertisement might make you feel old. Extremely old. Look how adorable does Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia look here. BRB, I'm going to re-watch this video on loop now.

7. Nerolac Paints

How can we forget this advertisement? Now, sing along, jab ghar ki raunak badhani ho, deewaron ko jab sajana ho, Nerolac Nerolac. Ah, the nostalgia!

8. Action Shoes

Every time this song would play, we'd feel like polishing our shoes - irrespective of whether we had school the next day or not. We may not wear the same shoes, but the ad still has our hearts.

9. Vico Turmeric

You know you had an awesome childhood if you know the lyrics of this advertisement. We need this advertisement back! *sad emoji*

10. Rasna

Long before Jayanti and Paper Boat, there was Rasna. Please come back - I love you, Rasna!

Hey CRED, are you listening?