Red carpet events often have celebrities showing up with their romantic partners. Some even bring their rumoured partners to put an end to paparazzi speculation. But some celebrities choose to tread on the path less walked upon and bring their families.



In the sweetest of gestures, here are 16 celebrities who took their mothers as their date to the red carpet.



1. Dev Patel



Back in 2017, Dev Patel took his mother, Anita Patel as his date to the Oscars. While the actor did not win any awards, he definitely won hearts.



2. Keanu Reeves

Matrix star,

star, Keanu Reeves took his mother, Patricia Taylor as his date for the evening at Oscars 2020. Linked arm to arm, they looked every inch cute.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio



Leonardo DiCaprio often brings his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken as his date on the red carpet. Be it 1994 or 2015.



4. Taylor Swift



Even female celebrities bring their mothers as dates for the red carpet. Taylor Swift was spotted with her mother, Andrea Swift at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2007. This was the year she won Top New Female Vocalist of the Year.



5. Selena Gomez

Like Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez has been spotted numerous times with her mother, Mandy Teefey on the red carpet. Be it the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party or 13 Reasons Why screening.



6. Ranbir Kapoor

In 2016, the actor was accompanied by his parents to the Sansui Stardust Awards.



7. Rihanna

Rihanna took her mother, Monica Fenty, and her grandfather as her dates to The Clara Lionel Foundation's Inaugural Diamond Ball Red Carpet in 2014.



8. Jared Leto



Jared Leto brought his mother, Constance Leto, as his date for the evening at the Oscars 2014. He had also brought his brother to the red carpet. That year the actor won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role as Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club.



9. Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix took his mother, Arlyn Phoenix as his date to the Oscars 2020. That was also the year he won the award for Best Actor for his performance in Joker.



10. Charlize Theron



The actor brought her mother, Gerda Jaboca Aletta Maritz as her date at the Oscars 2020.



11. Margot Robbie



Margot Robbie took her mother, Sarie Kessler as her date to the Oscars 2018. She was nominated for best actress for her movie I, Tonya.



12. Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet brought his mother, Nicole Flender as his date for the Oscars 2018. He was nominated for his role as a teenage boy in Call Me By Your Name.



13. SZA

In 2018, SZA was nominated for the Grammys for the first time and what better way to celebrate than enjoying the special evening with her mother, and grandmother.



14. Shahid Kapoor



Shahid Kapoor was seen with mother, Neelima Azeem at a Reebok event in 2017.



15. Elon Musk

Elon Musk was accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk at the Met Gala 2022.



These pictures show us how our favourite celebs are the apple of their mother's eyes.

