The erotic movies aren’t porn, they are art. From the obvious raunchiness to subtle sensuality, there’s something for everyone interested in this genre. That’s correct, for EVERYONE!

The best thing about erotica is that it is great to watch them alone but sometimes, it is even better to watch it with someone. Sure, lunch dates and candle-lit dinners are adorable, but there’s something different about cuddling with your partner in a warm blanket and watching a steamy movie.

In this article, we have curated a list of eight erotic movies that you can binge-watch with your partner in bed this weekend. Thank us later.

1. 365 Days

This erotic thriller revolves around a young woman who falls in love with a man from a mafia family, who imprisons her for 365 days to fall in love with him. With several sadomasochism and domineering role-playing scenes, this movie will give you goosebumps… and more!

2. The Duke Of Burgundy

This romance drama, laced with erotica, focuses on two lovers who enact a sadomasochistic fantasy as a mistress and a maid. This kinky movie is the perfect pick to add a touch of sexiness to your weekend.

3. The Voyeurs

This erotic thriller centers around a young couple who spy on and become obsessed with the lives of their neighbors, who live across the street. They watch them have sex and also give them code names as they discuss their activities. Well, make sure to close the curtains when you watch this movie.

4. 9 Songs

The intense sexual encounters between a college student and a scientist during several rock concerts in this movie are insanely hot and are enough to light up your bed on fire. We suggest that you watch this movie with caution!

5. Benedetta

Set in the 17th century, this movie revolves around a nun who gets disturbing religious and erotic visions. She later develops a romantic love affair with one of her companions and the rest is history. If you and your partner enjoy suspense and erotica, this one is for you.

6. PVT Chat

This erotic drama is a deliciously twisted tale of sex between a gambler and a seductive cam girl. His obsession and fantasy materialize into reality when he sees her face-to-face for the first time. This one is sexy, hot and full of drama and hence, is a great choice to watch to spend some naughty moments with your partner.

7. Simple Passion

This erotic drama focuses on an intense love affair between a divorced university professor and a young married diplomat. The movie beautifully showcases female lust and vulnerability and we definitely recommend watching this with your partner.

8. Exotica

The movie centers around a famous dancer at a well-known strip club, run by her ex-boyfriend. Later, a depressed man becomes a regular at the club and becomes dependent on her – that’s both sexual and psychological. Yes, the movie is as erotic as it sounds, so keep this one on your list.

Well, now your weekend binge-list is ready!