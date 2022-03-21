Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from S1 of Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.







If you're in your 20s and confused what to binge , thenis for you. Starring Vihaan Samat, Dalai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee, Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai, the series is a light-hearted watch, which revolves around the struggles of an awkward young guy, Ray. He's keen on finding love or anything that comes close to a relationship.



The series is funny and knows how to take a dig at its own characters - points for that.

1. Jim Sarbh as Wiz.

Jim Sarbh cannot not be the first reason. Wiz, the personification of the protagonist's inner voice, has to be the best thing about the show. He constantly has something to say, not always helpful, but definitely something funny. At times, he even gives Ray the much needed reality checks, which keeps the show in line. Sarbh, basically does better acting with just his voice modulation and pitch than most Bollywood stars have done in their entire career. And now, I want him to narrate my life.

Jim Sarbh is so amazing in Eternally Confused and Eager for Love! He has layers with no screen time. Is there any anything this man can't do?



2. The show is relatable AF.

Ray's character is almost all of us in our 20s. I mean, who isn't confused? I know, I am. For Ray, it's all about romance, he's either confused between people or he's figuring how to not sabotage a date. And, the only advice he gets is to keep his thoughts to himself, instead of saying them out loud - or more specifically, not to be himself. So, if it looks like the show is attacking you, well, you might not be wrong. As a a girl in her 20s, I definitely felt attacked.

3. A funny take on parenting.

We know our parents mean well, but there's no denying that they can be a little extra at times. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a funny take on how parents try to stay involved in our lives, while constantly mending the gap. For Ray, it means that his parents juggle his personal and professional life with him - which doesn't always end well. , Rahul Bose as Ray's father is a treat to watch.

4. The flawed male protagonist.

The series openly addresses the flaws of the male protagonist. Unlike most Bollywood films and series, Ray isn't a 'hero'. He's an awkward young guy, who takes advice from his favourite fictional character, who's also his 'inner voice'. The protagonist isn't a selfless, 'perfect' man who keeps doing the right thing. Instead, he seems like one of us, which makes the show a breezy watch.

5. The comedy drama is a light watch.

I started watching the show while eating and before I knew it, I was on the second last episode. Of course, I was done with the food, fifteen minutes into the show. But the point is, that you will be invested in Ray's dating life, and the show keeps it fun. There are no complex characters or plot points and it's something you'd want to watch when you've had a long day.

6. Realistic and relatable friendships.

Hear me out - Bollywood romanticizes friendships to a point where they seem toxic. There're too many expectations and a lot of interference at times, that it looks like friendships do not leave any personal space. However, with Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, we also get to see friends who're there but also have a life of their own. Ray and Riya's equation is an example of how you can care, while giving the other person time and space to find themselves.

