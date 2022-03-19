Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, starring Vihaan Samat, Jim SarbhRahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai is a Netflix comedy drama. Ray, the character portrayed by Vihaan Samat, is a 24-year-old who 'explores' love while being guided or misguided by his 'inner voice'. It is for every 20-something introvert, juggling love and life. Directed by Rahul Nair, the show is a funny and light watch. 

Here are all the tweets you need to read before watching 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love':

The show is streaming on Netflix.