Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, starring Vihaan Samat, Jim Sarbh, Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai is a Netflix comedy drama. Ray, the character portrayed by Vihaan Samat, is a 24-year-old who 'explores' love while being guided or misguided by his 'inner voice'. It is for every 20-something introvert, juggling love and life. Directed by Rahul Nair, the show is a funny and light watch.
Here are all the tweets you need to read before watching 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love':
Just watched the first episode of #EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove and am addicted! #JimSarbh as the voice of Ray's conscience (?) is amazing. Also, Rahul Bose & Suchitra Pillai as Ray's eccentric parents are a treat to watch..I'm definitely waiting to see how it all unfolds ❤️— Sangeeta N (@PeachCrumble37) March 18, 2022
Minutes into #EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove and almost immediately it’s like the Shame Wizard from Big Mouth#shanelizard #bigmouth #shamewizard— Dayle Gabriella Pereira Alemao (@DaylePereira) March 18, 2022
Ok, Firstly, where were you all these years @RahulNair8 ? Indian content needed a revival meets a reassurance. Just as the cults are abbreviated (DDLJ, KKHH, DCH, etc), I'm doing the same for #EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove Its now #ECEL for me and highly recommended for all. pic.twitter.com/9ipJf0LxpD— Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) March 18, 2022
second episode of eternally confused and eager for love and jim sarbh’s voice alone is the best character here bro is a proper proper actor, 100000x better than so many of these 100cr actors and whatnot. absolute gem— raghav (@cfcraghav) March 18, 2022
Watching Eternally Confused And Eager For Love, and, this is so weird. Like it's literally Zoya Akhtar on steroids. Everyone here speaks 100% English, no vernacular words, not even for the little yaars and the bhais and the haans. Like a very extra sanitised South Bombay culture— MOU53RNT (@MOU53R4T) March 18, 2022
Eternally Confused and eager for love.— Pavan Puthuri (@pavanputhuri) March 19, 2022
Pretty good series I enjoyed in recent times.@NetflixIndia need more like this one.#Netflix #Netflixindia
Literally watching ‘Eternally confused and eager for love’ for Jim Sarbh’s voice ☺️— Drish-tea (@justachiaseed) March 18, 2022
Jim Sarbh is so amazing in Eternally Confused and Eager for Love! He has layers with no screen time. Is there any anything this man can't do?— Aakarsh Singh (@aakarsh7) March 18, 2022
Amazing. @jimSarbh @tigerbabyfilms @NetflixIndia#ECEL #ECELonNetflix
Eternally confused and eager for true love. THIS IS SUCH A FUNNY SHOW PLS WATCH IT— Aarav (@aarav69420) March 19, 2022
Eternally Confused and eager for love is delightful. Absolutely delightful. Kudos Rahul Nair.— vijay subramaniam (@vjsub) March 19, 2022
Finished binge watching Eternally Confused and Eager for love on @NetflixIndia. It is just amazing. Coolest screenplay ever.— Pratik Verma (@tweetingpratik) March 18, 2022
@TheBanat Watched the credits just to know ki who had written the dialogues (for Wiz), Kaafi Cool..mazaa aa gaya! @excelmovies @RahulNair8 👏👏
"Eternally confused and eager for love" directed by @RahulNair8 on @NetflixIndia, unlike its name is very much simple and totally relatable,I could just see MYSELF entirely throughout the series! Binge watched it in a single midnight. Do watch!!#EternallyConfusedAndEagerForLove— Srujan Deshpande (@SRD_05) March 19, 2022
Eternally Confused and Eager for love is actually pretty nice. Im only 3-4 episodes in and i like it. It's light hearted fun, privileged but realistic enough fun show.— 🦪Ash✨ (@OhKim094) March 18, 2022
It's been a while since a show was made for young, urban India and the pilot for 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' really scratched that itch for me. Excited for the rest of the series.— Neil Balthazar (@NeilBalthazar) March 19, 2022
Eternally Confused And Eager For Love! Sounds very apt description for present day youngsters! 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/UPI2waqRvc— Colorful Stories (@ColorfulFiction) March 19, 2022
eternally confused and eager for love is probably my fav show netflix india has ever made— Manav (@hollowmanav) March 18, 2022
The show is streaming on Netflix.