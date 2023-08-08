After much ado, there’s a lot of chatter on the internet concerning Don 3. It all started when Farhan Akhtar shared a video which simply featured ‘3’ on a black and red background. Fans joined the dots and knew what was in store. Many also speculated that maybe Shah Rukh Khan won’t be a part of this upcoming film.
Putting all of these speculations to rest, Farhan Akhtar shared a note on his social media accounts. The note acknowledged Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Don in 1978. It also mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan reimagined and brought Bachchan’s character to life in 2006 with two films in the franchise. But the most important piece of information that Akhtar shared was that SRK won’t be leading this upcoming film.
The note read, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025.”
Take a look at the post here.
Farhan Akhtar’s post has fetched over 1.3K likes and more than 52.9K views. People commented how Don 3 is incomplete without Shah Rukh Khan. Some speculated that the new actor might be Ranveer Singh. Others said that maybe Farhan Akhtar should have changed the name of the film if SRK isn’t going to be a part of it.
Here’s what people had to say.
We can only wait till 2025 to see what Farhan Akhtar has in store for us.