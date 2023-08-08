After much ado, there’s a lot of chatter on the internet concerning Don 3. It all started when Farhan Akhtar shared a video which simply featured ‘3’ on a black and red background. Fans joined the dots and knew what was in store. Many also speculated that maybe Shah Rukh Khan won’t be a part of this upcoming film.

Putting all of these speculations to rest, Farhan Akhtar shared a note on his social media accounts. The note acknowledged Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Don in 1978. It also mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan reimagined and brought Bachchan’s character to life in 2006 with two films in the franchise. But the most important piece of information that Akhtar shared was that SRK won’t be leading this upcoming film.

The note read, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025.”

Farhan Akhtar’s post has fetched over 1.3K likes and more than 52.9K views. People commented how Don 3 is incomplete without Shah Rukh Khan. Some speculated that the new actor might be Ranveer Singh. Others said that maybe Farhan Akhtar should have changed the name of the film if SRK isn’t going to be a part of it.

If you want to start a new era of Don then do it as Don Reboot rather than giving the title #DON3. Making it look like it's a threequel of SRK’s Don. SRK made Don his own by snatching the appellation from the great Amitabh Bachchan. Let Ranveer do it in his own way. Don't try to… — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 8, 2023

No SRK No DON yeh yaad rakhna hamesha. — ραℓℓανι(Fan Account) (@Megastar_SRK_) August 8, 2023

Surely its @RanveerOfficial @iamsrk was the best but lets see how Ranveer plays it !! — Mustafa Moudi (@Mustafamoudi) August 8, 2023

I sure as hell hope, this better not be @TheAaryanKartik https://t.co/vbiQLZqICK — CA S.Triyambak Patro | ତ୍ରିୟମ୍ବକ୍ (@Triyambak_CA) August 8, 2023

I'm sure Ranveer will give the character a fun twist but I'll forever miss srk as don https://t.co/SEYRKsGEpT — Aamz | Happy era in the making (@mohindruaamya) August 8, 2023

Appreciate the clarification. It is not one that SRK Fans and admirers aren't aware off but the comparison is not what is irking the fandom @FarOutAkhtar – its the fact that you have a 3 in your teaser that's causing concern, assuming its not Don 3, I don't think most cinema… — Pulp & Noir®∞ (@pulpandnoir) August 8, 2023

Loved Big B, had watched it in theatre last October! Loved Shah so much in this role, he was just so compelling. I have lost the count how many times I've rewatched it.



Now, the new era of Don begins. Baba, I just know, will definitely do justice to the role. https://t.co/vpf3RKUFYZ — Monica 💜 💚 (@MonicaYadav08) August 8, 2023

As a fan of SRK and Amitabh DONs, I am actually quite excited for Ranveer. He is quite promising! There were a lot of criticisms against SRK too but now he has made a cult of his own. I am hopeful Ranveer will too. https://t.co/DKcd35zMuh — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) August 8, 2023

Gonna go into this with no hate towards the new Don bc again….you never know! Maybe it’ll be insanely good. After all, Farhan’s first 2 Don films were fantastic and he’s a great director. I’m gonna have faith in his vision until I have reason to lose it. https://t.co/KJ33IWYWQu — ayo (@DiscoLeQuack) August 8, 2023

while i am not a fan of Farhan akhtar, the political commentator, dude has made ZERO bad films. Actually waiting for Don 3. Ranveer Singh might actually pull it off. https://t.co/4PUFNGced0 — Harsh Agrawal (@Immature_Launda) August 8, 2023

We can only wait till 2025 to see what Farhan Akhtar has in store for us.