The much anticipated season 7 of Koffee With Karan is soon to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. First premiered in November 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the show has been on air for 18 years. A generation of Bollywood lovers have been raised with Koffee With Karan gossip, drama and fashion.

Many celebrities have been frequent visitors of the show and have grown with it. Here are 18 celebrities who look strikingly different since their first appearence on the show.

1. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor made his first appearance on the show in 2004 opposite Esha Deol. He has made several appearances ever since, his last one being in 2019 with his brother Ishaan Khatter.

2. Alia Bhatt

In her first appearance in 2013, Alia Bhatt declared that she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor. Right after her debut, she went on the show with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. In her 2022 appearance, she busted the myth of "suhaagraat" after marrying Ranbir Kapoor. The couch of manifestations!

3. Ranveer Singh

In his 2011 appearance opposite Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh made everyone fall in love with his wit and humour. In his 2022 appearance, people are excited for his whacky fashion sense and personality.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever since the first season of the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a veteran with her frequent appearances. The actress has evolved in her acting, fashion and life. Her appearances are celebrated for the fashion moments and brutal honesty.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood started the journey of Koffee With Karan with him being the first-ever guest with Kajol. The iconic trio of Kajol, Karan and SRK brought huge number of audiences to the show and stuck with it. His last appearance was with his then co-star Alia Bhatt.

6. Varun Dhawan

He debuted in Bollywood and on Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. His last appearance was in 2018, opposite Katrina Kaif, 5 years after his first.

7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the journey of her name and stardom from Bollywood to Hollywood has been documented on Koffee With Karan. Her journey from catty fights with Kareena Kapoor Khan to last appearing with her and being an advocate for women supporting women was also a Kwk speciality.

8. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Every Sonam Kapoor Ahuja appearance from 2010 to 2018 has been marred with controversy and gossip due to the actor's unwillingness to filter her thoughts. She has also been setting fashion standards every time she is on the show.

9. Kajol

Best friends with the host himself, Kajol is also a KWK veteran. She was the first guest with Shah Rukh Khan in 2004 and finally appeared in 2018 with her husband to discuss the minor falling out between the three of them.

10. Ajay Devgn

Speaking of Kajol, Ajay Devgn appeared on the show as a solo guest in 2011 for the first time. He appeared in 2018 with his wife after making up with Karan Johar.

11. Arjun Kapoor

In 2013, Arjun Kapoor appeared with best friend Ranveer Singh after Gunday. The appearance made rounds because of the casual and hilarious way the duo went about the show. In his 2018 appearance with half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, he took on the wholesome role of a big brother and melted hearts.

12. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan appeared first on the show, with Preity Zinta, amidst a messy divorce with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. His last appearance was with his daughter Sara Ali Khan and was heart warming and hilarious.

13. Deepika Padukone

She debuted in 2007 and appeared on the show for the promotion of Om Shaanti Om with Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Her last appearance was in 2018 with Alia Bhatt discussing love, stardom and relationships.

14. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma appeared for the first time with then rumoured partner Ranveer Singh, their debut together in 2011. The last time she was on the show was with Katrina Kaif in 2018, the two actresses displaying a heart warming dose of sisterhood, comradre and love.

15. Katrina Kaif

Known to be private and reserved, Katrina Kaif surprised everyone with her debut on the show in 2007. Her last appearance was when she famously declared that she thinks that Vicky Kaushal and her would look good as a pair. This comment made Vicky Kaushal faint in the following episodes and they eventually married 3 years later.

16. Zoya Akhtar

She first appeared on the show with her brother Farhan Akhtar in 2011 after directorial debut Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Her last appearance was in 2017 with fellow directors Kabir Khan and Imtiaz Ali, marking her place as one of the best Bollywood directors.

17. Aditya Roy Kapur

His first appearance was with Sharaddha Kapoor, his co-star from his breakthrough role in Aashiqui 2. His last hilarious stint on the show was with Siddharth Malhotra.

18. Aamir Khan

From appearing with his wife for his debut in 2013 to enjoying to couch alone in 2018, Aamir Khan's Koffee With Karan journey is one to remember.

The Koffee is brewing for a whole new season of glam and glow ups and we are excited!