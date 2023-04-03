The inaugural event of the state-of-the-art Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) served us glitz and glamour on a single platter. From the prominent figures of Hollywood to Bollywood – the Ambani’s got every influential person on a single platform to celebrate the rich cultural space in the sphere of arts. And that got us thinking about what was on the menu for an event that can be dubbed the Met Gala of India.

We saw a satirical tweet about the NMAAC Menu and it got us thinking even hard.

The Ambanis may be wearing Dior and serving Moet Hennessey at their soiree, but you know that their dinner will be tamatar sev, bataka nu shaak and undhiyu, with theplas and aamras on the side. Gujarati for life — peeleraja (@peeleraja) April 1, 2023

But that was until the celebrities who attended the event started sharing sneak peeks of the menu.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of her dinner which was filled to the brim. Served on a silver platter, there was a variety of curries, daal makhani, palak paneer, bhakri rotis, and whatnot!

Maheep Kapoor, from The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, also shared a picture of what was served at the NMACC dinner. There was ghughra, choorma laddoos, and papad served as accompaniments. The desserts were no less. There was the good ol’ aamras and a rosy pink halwa. A glass of wine was also served to the guests.

German blogger, Caroline Daur, also shared a picture of the scrumptious thaali.

There were condiments on the NMACC Menu too!

Gigi Hadid shared a snippet from the dinner on her Instagram story. She shared how a section had three varieties of chutneys – sweet mango chutney, mint chutney, and spicy mango pickle. I mean, how much more desi can it get?

And of course, desserts!

German Larkin, an international photographer, shared a picture of daaulat ki chaat. And let me tell you, it was garnished with ₹500 notes. It looked exactly like the one served at The Lodhi’s, Delhi.

And the chefs, behind it all!

My middle-class self would, simply, not be able to bring myself to even eat all of these dishes.