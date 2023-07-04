Phenomenal and ultra-realistic creations from AI have been catching the Internet’s eyes lately. We have seen everything, from Mark Zuckerberg channelling his inner fashion model to famous personalities from the past posing for selfies via AI images. Today, we have depictions of F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters sporting Indian ethnic wear.

And not only do these pictures look realistic but adorable as well. Take a look:

The One When Pheobe Gets Married?

Instagram – 𝗜𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻-𝗔𝗜-𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (ai.magine_) | FRIENDS cast sporting Indian wear

Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat…What are they feeding you?

Does Indian Joey share food?

These images were created using renowned AI tool, Midjourney. They were shared by 𝗜𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻-𝗔𝗜-𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (ai.magine_) Instagram handle.

Naturally, people are fascinated. Here’s how they are reacting:

Interesting, no?

For some reason, I am reminded of the day When I Discovered There’s A Desi Version Of FRIENDS & It’s Really Cringey