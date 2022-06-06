In a sad reality of sorts, we live in a society where artists receive hate and even death threats. While seemingly the hate stems for the artist's work, it snowballs into hate for the artist. The recent killing of Punjabi singer and politician, Sidhu Moose Wala , brought this to the limelight. It raised an important conversation on the number of times Punjabi singers, especially, have received hate and death threats.

Here are seven such Punjabi singers who have opened up about this vitriol.



1. AP Dhillon

Following the death of Moose Wala, thesinger and rapper took to his Instagram stories and opened up about the darker side of being a Punjabi artist. He mentioned how "constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy" is something artists face on a daily basis.

2. Badshah



When the rapper shared condolences for the untimely death of KK , hate is not something he must have anticipated. But one troll took it on themselves to send a particularly hate message to the rapper. Badshah shared that message on his Instagram stories with the caption, "just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on a daily basis."

3. Gippy Grewal

A gangster resorted to calling the singer and asking him for extortion money. He was even threatened to be killed by the gangster if he failed to meet the demands. The singer had to, then, file an FIR.

4. Mankirt Aulakh



The popular Punjabi singer revealed how he has been receiving death threats from gangsters following the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala. He has requested the Punjab police to increase his security.

5. Rai Jujhar



This Jalandhar based singer opened up about the death threat he received on his social media. He posted a video in which he narrated how he received a call from an unknown number for his inappropriate songs. He, then, lodged a complaint with the Kharar city police.

6. Balkar Sidhu





This singer and politician had to file a police complaint because he received "too many" extortion calls. Hate took a different turn when even his Facebook account was hacked.

7. Karan Aujla

The singer has received death threats on social media. Things went out of hand when gunshots were fired at his friend’s house in Surrey, Canada.

Being an artist is not a cakewalk.

