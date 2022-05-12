None of us can deny that awkward scenes and unpleasant gags in movies have prompted numerous uneasy moments in Indian living rooms. If you pick the wrong movie, FMN (Family Movie Night) could be a total disaster.

But finding a movie to watch with your family is tough enough. Even if you all agree on something you'll like, making sure your selection is devoid of any unpleasant surprise, NSFW scenes, graphic violence, or the worst offense, drinks, drugs, and teenagers, is a task.

Perhaps this carefully curated list of family-friendly films and shows will save you from pretending to drink water or scrolling your phone when an embarrassing scene arises.

1. Home Shanti

The focus of Disney Hotstar's latest family comedy series is the Joshi family and their remarkable journey to build their dream home. The series' foundation is based on the resulting chaos and comedy. With seasoned actors like Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in the lead roles, the show is sure to be engaging and full of genuine humour.

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

2. Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, is about changing family dynamics, making choices, and the desire to follow one's passion. Above all, the film strikes upon us the fact that parents, like children, are allowed to be themselves.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Badhaai Ho

The family drama, which has appealed to nearly every generation, aims to shatter prejudices about old age pregnancy. The film imparts a powerful lesson about how to overcome the notion of "log kya kahenge", while also reminding us that our parents were not just our parents, but also partners with a life of their own.

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

4. Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do, a recent release, is a game-changer in the LGBTQ+ film genre in Bollywood. The film not only came close to being near-perfect in conveying its message, but it also aptly depicted the challenges of being queer in an Indian household.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

The Seema Pahwa directorial is a realistic family drama with a brilliant star ensemble that will most likely remind you of your own family. With nuanced characters that thrive in their little screen time, the film is a subtle satire on middle-class families.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Panchayat

The lighthearted comedy series is a gem you must introduce to your parents. Panchayat is a superbly crafted show that more than makes up for Bollywood's comic flicks, which have already run out of good stories.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. Gullak

Gullak is, without a doubt, the most relatable comedic drama series one could watch. Aside from the wonderful plot and brilliant performances, the play is notable for its great attention to detail. From the actor's dialect to the setting of scenes, everything is spot on.

Where to watch: Sony Liv

8. Panga

The Kangana Ranaut starrer film is an amazing homage to motherhood in addition to being a sports drama. Panga portrays a woman as more than a mother and a wife, highlighting the never-ending struggle between domestic duties and chasing one's dreams.

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

9. Angrezi Medium

This heartfelt comedy-drama is an ode to single fathers, showcasing father-child bonding, disputes, and emotional journeys. The Irrfan Khan starrer will certainly strike an instant chord with you and your parents owing to its endearing moments.

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

10. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The movie is based on the true story of a gutsy female pilot who entered a male-dominated field. But it's also a great story of a father who is truly feminist. The movie explores how important it is for parents to support their children's dreams, even if no one else does.

Where to watch: Netflix

11. Jalsa

Jalsa is a suspenseful thriller set in the dark zone that underlines society's class divide. But the film, which stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, is also about two fiercely protective mothers, masterfully portrayed by the actors.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

12. Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is a romantic musical drama that stands out for its premise and explores the rich realm of Indian classical music. Aside from a blossoming romance between an unlikely couple, the series focuses on the clash between two schools of thought: traditional and contemporary.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

13. Yeh Meri Family

The TVF series is a pleasant, nostalgic, and emotional journey back in time to the pre-teen years. Despite the fact that the story is told through the eyes of a teenager, this is a show that you should watch with your parents since they may be able to relate to the content.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

So, what are you waiting for? Dim the lights, grab some popcorn and get ready to binge.