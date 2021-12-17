Harry Potter is such a massive part of our childhood. Years after the last film released, the franchise still holds a special place in fans' hearts. Name a kid who hasn't watched a single movie or read a single book, I dare you.

The franchise is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of its first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Suddenly, I feel very old and nostalgic.

In celebration of this monumental occasion, Warner Bros. have announced the major reunion event Harry Potter 20th anniversary:Return to Hogwarts. All the major cast members, which includes the three main leads, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be a part of this event, along with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Ian Hart (Quirinus Quirrell) and others. The show will have interviews, personal anecdotes from the first movie, informal chats and so much more.

While the event will stream on HBO Max for the international audience on 1 January 2022, the biggest question right now for Indian fans is, where to watch it online in India? For now, there is no solid confirmation on which platform it will stream. However, Warner Bros. have assured that it will grant streaming license to various platforms all over the world so that everyone can watch it.

The first event for the 20th anniversary celebration- Hogwarts Tournament of Houses- streamed on Amazon Prime Video in India. Therefore, there are high chances that this event may stream on Amazon Prime Videos too.

This year is definitely going to start on a good note.