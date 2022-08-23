Watching Sima Taparia in season 1 and 2 of Indian Matchmaking was like watching a matrimonial site come to life. You may see the show as a guilty pleasure. But, Sima aunty takes her mission to find the perfect match for everyone quite seriously.

With her extensive data-base and biodatas, Sima Taparia (as she puts it), does god's work. But, she's also India's premier matchmaker, and that comes with a price. A hefty one at that. She charges her clients somewhere around ₹1,00,000 to ₹5,00,000 or $1,330 to $8,000.

She also has a website, where people can avail the services. Of course, finding your 'better half' is a long process - no, I'm not talking about falling in love, according to Sima aunty kundlis and biodata are more important. So, the website includes all these details, including information about everything that'll be a part of the package.

Sima aunty also has a process to decide this amount, based on her clients. In an interview, the star of the Netflix show revealed her tricks, and even mentioned how she's way better than Tinder, Bumble or Shaadi.com.

In India when I meet clients, they usually have a working wedding budget in mind. So based on that golden number, I quote the price that I charge as a lump sum.

- Sima Taparia to Condé Nast Traveller India

This whopping amount explains all those to-and-fro flights between US and Bombay.