There are some scenes from Bollywood movies that you can never get enough of no matter how many times you have watched them. As Priyadarshan’s Hungama turns 20 this month, numerous scenes from this comedy movie come to mind. But one scene that takes away the cake is the imaginary fight scene between Jeetu from Videocon (Akshaye Khanna) and Nandu (Aftab Shivdasani).
The scene takes place in a food court. Jeetu and Anjali (Rimi Sen) are sitting at their table and Nandu eavesdrops on their conversation. He moves closer to their table in order to hear them clearly.
Jeetu spots Nandu and much to Anjali’s dismay, he storms off to Nandu. Mind you, he even took off his wristwatch. The tension in the air grows thick. Jeetu questions Nandu sternly what is he doing there? Nandu is not one to back off. He has quick answers and equal rebuttals up his sleeve.
When Jeetu asks him, “Yahan kyun aaya?” Nandu replies, “Chal ke aaya, tereko kya.”
In my opinion, this is where Bollywood comic writing peaked.
Jeetu tells Nandu, “Abey haath laga ke dikha na.” To which Nandu replies, “Tu haath laga ke dekh na.”
Their verbal fight escalates and the scene moves to them throwing punches and kicks on to each other. In one instance, they even tear each other’s shirts.
But cut to reality, the physical fight was just a figment of Anjali’s imagination. Jeetu and Nandu are too scared to even touch each other and their verbal fight, which looks more like a banter, continues.
The iconic imaginary fight scene was peak Bollywood comedy – in terms of acting and writing. Even today, people love this sequence. Here’s what they had to say.
You can watch the entire fight sequence here.