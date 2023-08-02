There are some scenes from Bollywood movies that you can never get enough of no matter how many times you have watched them. As Priyadarshan’s Hungama turns 20 this month, numerous scenes from this comedy movie come to mind. But one scene that takes away the cake is the imaginary fight scene between Jeetu from Videocon (Akshaye Khanna) and Nandu (Aftab Shivdasani).

The scene takes place in a food court. Jeetu and Anjali (Rimi Sen) are sitting at their table and Nandu eavesdrops on their conversation. He moves closer to their table in order to hear them clearly.

Jeetu spots Nandu and much to Anjali’s dismay, he storms off to Nandu. Mind you, he even took off his wristwatch. The tension in the air grows thick. Jeetu questions Nandu sternly what is he doing there? Nandu is not one to back off. He has quick answers and equal rebuttals up his sleeve.

When Jeetu asks him, “Yahan kyun aaya?” Nandu replies, “Chal ke aaya, tereko kya.”

In my opinion, this is where Bollywood comic writing peaked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeetu tells Nandu, “Abey haath laga ke dikha na.” To which Nandu replies, “Tu haath laga ke dekh na.”

Their verbal fight escalates and the scene moves to them throwing punches and kicks on to each other. In one instance, they even tear each other’s shirts.

ADVERTISEMENT

But cut to reality, the physical fight was just a figment of Anjali’s imagination. Jeetu and Nandu are too scared to even touch each other and their verbal fight, which looks more like a banter, continues.

The iconic imaginary fight scene was peak Bollywood comedy – in terms of acting and writing. Even today, people love this sequence. Here’s what they had to say.

I have said it before and I'll say it again. Zuck v. Elon got nothing on Jeetu v. Nandu



Anyways, happy 20th to the outrageously hilarious Hungama pic.twitter.com/e6UWuySUZt — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) August 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

jeetu from videocon vs nandu fight in hungama still one of the greatest fight in motion pictures history — adarsh (@goldstardrip) June 7, 2021

Hungama wala fight is too underrated 😂 https://t.co/Zxq7fknzvb — 𝔻𝕣. 𝕊𝕣𝕚𝕕𝕙𝕒𝕣 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕥𝕒 ⚕️ (@TheHeartAspires) September 1, 2022

highs of bollywood comedy https://t.co/HUBKEW54r8 — Priyanshu Vyas (@mepriyanshuvyas) August 2, 2023

20 Yrs of #Hungama today! One of the best comdies of all time. The plot is so well written & so are the hilarious dialogues, mentioning one is like an insult to the other; we can go on a marathon of selecting our favs. The terrific casting made it what it is😂❤ A complete riot! pic.twitter.com/K2Ofqps6aG — NJ (@Nilzrav) August 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The fight that never happened, between Aftab and Akshay. pic.twitter.com/FurLDSUOwo — His Lotus Feet (@dpnwta1) August 1, 2023

You can watch the entire fight sequence here.