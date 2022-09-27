The cringe-worthy dialogues of the characters made the audience uncomfortable, notwithstanding how impressive the visual effects of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra were. The dialogues became extremely popular internet memes, with Alia Bhatt saying Shiva every two minutes coming out on top.

One of the most prominent Hindi movies of the year, Brahmastra, was hailed for a lot of elements but the dialogues received such harsh criticism that it even reached the creators. The good news for the audience is that Ayan Mukerji has vowed to address it in the upcoming installments of the Astraverse trilogy.

Mukherji has promised “better dialogues” in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev after realising that the interactions truly sounded odd. In a recent interview with Sony Music India, he certainly handled the criticism graciously and acknowledged it.

Making Brahmastra 1 in India; it is a fully ‘Made In India’ product, it was very challenging. So now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge. Ayan Mukerji

The 39-year-old director talked openly about filming Brahmastra Parts 2 and 3 as well as the intended trilogy’s three-year span between the two parts.

It would have been amazing if we could have given you Brahmastra 2 next year. I would have loved it, it would have been great for me. Ayan Mukerji

In a previous statement, he said that his own habit was the reason Isha (Alia Bhatt) kept repeating Shiva’s name. As per Mukerji, the reason it was written into the screenplay was because even he frequently uses other people’s names.

Part One of the Brahmastra was released on September 9 at cinemas. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan were among the prominent actors who appeared in the film in addition to the leads Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.