After Sima Taparia from Netflix's hit show, Indian Matchmaking called Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas an unlikely match, she has now responded saying which celeb couple is the perfect match according to her.



In the second season, Sima Taparia objected when her client, Nadia Jagessar, stated that she was attracted to Vishal who was younger than her. Drawing parallels between Nadia-Vishal and Priyanka-Nick, Sima said "I mean, they have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder".

And of course, that statement did not go down well.

Sima Taparia saying that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not a good couple became she's taller and older. It's the fucking 21st century! Sima Aunty is just upset she was not their matchmaker, or is plain racism — Jung Young (@tostoncaliente) August 16, 2022

sima taparia is so entitled that she decided to say that priyanka and nick arent a good match plsss IM DYING 😭😭😭😭 — sanika (@scotts_thot) August 11, 2022

Sima Taparia saying what every desi mom said about Priyanka and Nick, “they are not a good match” yeah coz they are both successful and actually in love - this is why matchmaking is a scam #IndianMatchmaking — gin🐋💜⁷ ~ watched bts in lv (@_wreckedbybts_) August 11, 2022

Now Sima has come forward and answered who according to her is the perfect celeb couple. In an interview with Goodtimes, she said, "Call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli."

The second season of Indian Matchmaking started streaming on Netflix from August 10 onwards. The show is back with Sima's clients bringing their bizarre demands to the table. Not surprisingly, the show still harps on archaic ideas and the concept of a woman adjusting and compromising in a marriage.

