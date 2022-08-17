After Sima Taparia from Netflix's hit show, Indian Matchmaking called Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas an unlikely match, she has now responded saying which celeb couple is the perfect match according to her.
And of course, that statement did not go down well.
Sima Taparia saying that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not a good couple became she's taller and older. It's the fucking 21st century! Sima Aunty is just upset she was not their matchmaker, or is plain racism— Jung Young (@tostoncaliente) August 16, 2022
Sima Taparia saying what every desi mom said about Priyanka and Nick, “they are not a good match” yeah coz they are both successful and actually in love - this is why matchmaking is a scam #IndianMatchmaking— gin🐋💜⁷ ~ watched bts in lv (@_wreckedbybts_) August 11, 2022
Now Sima has come forward and answered who according to her is the perfect celeb couple. In an interview with Goodtimes, she said, "Call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli."
The second season of Indian Matchmaking started streaming on Netflix from August 10 onwards. The show is back with Sima's clients bringing their bizarre demands to the table. Not surprisingly, the show still harps on archaic ideas and the concept of a woman adjusting and compromising in a marriage.