If there’s an Ambani event in the city, then be assured that it will be the grandest affair you will ever come across. Recently, the Ambani’s hosted a dinner ahead of the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It was a multiverse of sorts as the who’s who from Hollywood to Bollywood marked their presence at the event. One of them was Hollywood’s IT couple – Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Indian paparazzi sprung to action. Every cameraman from every entertainment portal, that you can think of, rushed to get the perfect click-worthy picture of Zendaya and Tom Holland. Now, it is the Indian paps we are talking about. If you have seen any Indian pap video, you must have noticed how they scream the names of celebrities to get their attention. Some even give them nicknames. For example, how they call Sara Ali Khan – " Saraaaa jeeee."

Tom Holland, even though he’s Spiderman, wasn’t spared either.

The Indian paps yelled different variations of Tom – ranging from “ tommmm“, to “ tommm“, and even “ ae tomye“. Twitter user, Shreemi Verma, shared the video of Indian paps trying their best to get Tom’s attention.

But to no avail. Take a look at the video here.

from shouting ae takle to vin diesel to screaming tommmm tommm ae tomye at tom hiddleston, nobody beats the indian paparazzi when it comes to unintentional comedy and i think that's beautiful pic.twitter.com/Y9IfWgZycg — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 31, 2023

Shreemi's tweet has got people talking. It has fetched over 123K views, over 1K likes, and many retweets and comments. Here's what people had to say.

~ tommyyyee ~ — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) March 31, 2023

That toOooOm at the end 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭 — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) March 31, 2023

Tomya HollandBhau yanna vadhdivsachya hardik shubheccha — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) March 31, 2023

But 'Aye Tommya' main alag he apanapan lagta hai . He must be a marathi guy . 😆 — Ashwin.M (@MharolkarAshwin) March 31, 2023

it's indian paparazzi's world, we're just living in it 🫡 https://t.co/IpLvUVEonh — yoko ono muse (@shruturmurg) April 1, 2023

Henceforth he shall only be known as Tomye https://t.co/QUyYdrYCYo — FriedChicken (@NabilaShiraz) April 1, 2023

thank God they didn’t take zendaya’s name because that’s how i would’ve pronounced it my whole life😭😭 https://t.co/0u6EcPpxHz — 💛🔆💛 (@itsmerubess) March 31, 2023

Ngl I watch all indian pap videos just to hear the shouts and random commentary no one asked for https://t.co/r3nMaQN9Fy — Lu (@PurpleAuror) March 31, 2023

bro movie ka scene nahi chal raha hai 😭 indian papz r mad wth 😭😭 https://t.co/KQwLjYZ2ZM — ╰ ayu⁷ ╮🇮🇳 (@_DevAkshi__) March 31, 2023

The Indian paparazzi is, truly, in a different league of its own.