It is often said how airports have seen the toughest goodbyes and the most real of love declarations. Remember that episode in F.R.I.E.N.D.S where Rachel boards a flight and Ross is frustrated on the other end? Rachel walks in saying, “I got off the plane.” That scene left us all in mushy states. Similarly, Bollywood has its own share of romantic declarations at the airport and every once in a while we can only dream something like that happen to us.

I need the bollywood airport scene to happen to me at least once in my life — jess (@itsbabbuj) March 29, 2022

While we dream and live in our fantasies, we compiled a list of 10 movies where the airport plays the central role as our heroes and heroines profess their love. Read on to find out more.

1. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)



When we talk about airport scenes in Bollywood, we cannot miss this scene. This scene, itself, has a separate fan base. We have lost count of how many times we have imagined being Aditi and having a Jai come running to us at the airport and sing Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na for us. While we are fully aware that a proposal like this cannot happen in real life, a girl can only dream.

2. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

While the movie does glorify stalking and has hints of modern-day catfishing taken to an entirely different level, this is a crowd favourite. Reena, dressed in her bridal clothes, meets Maddy at the airport where she confesses her love for him.



3. Aashiqui (1990)

The movie which served as a prelude to the 2013 movie of the same name, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, had an airport scene. Rahul almost loses Anu when she decides to move to Paris to further her career. It was only after Rahul's mother enlightened him that he realizes his true love. The scene of Rahul stopping Anu from boarding her flight and urging her to stay back to renew their relationship is every inch romantic.

4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

If it is a Karan Johar movie, it has to have a dramatic climax. Alizeh and Ayan were perfect for each other. And this is made evident in the airport where Ayan reaches on time and chases her down. Alizeh feigns to be ill and both of them reunite and make peace with each other.

5. Chalte Chalte (2003)

Not all love stories have a rosy timeline. In real life, there are differences and arguments. And Raj and Priya showed us that. Raj tries his best to make Priya not leave for Greece, but she does. However, once she receives Raj's talisman and remembers his confession, she decides to return to him. The movie was ahead of its time and showed a different perspective on love.

6. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1995)

Not exactly an airport scene, this scene takes place on a plane. Shekhar finally gets to know what Sanjana has done for him. He manages to stop her flight from taking off and they confess their feelings to each other. Not entirely realistic, but we cannot help but root for these two.

7. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001)

Karan and Pooja have a love story which is filled with tragedies, twists, turns, and cliffs (quite literally). Using the classic Bollywood trope of 'letting the person go and if they love you, they will return', Karan lets Pooja leave for the United States to complete her studies. And obviously, Pooja promises to return with Karan waiting for him in India.

8. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997)

Bobby does not win Ashi at the airport. But in a very interesting twist in the story, Ashi gets her flight to make an emergency landing and comes back to her love, Bobby.

9. Katti Batti (2015)

Payal leaves Maddy because she will be dying soon from cancer. But Maddy finally finds her at the airport and tries patching things up with her and winning her back, and Payal agrees. They live together for a few months before Payal dies.

10. Tevar (2015)

All the fight and action sequences finally end at the airport where Radhika is about to leave the country. Pintoo and Radhika realize that they love each other even when Radhika is past airport security. But she manages to show up behind him and said how she waited for him to stop her. Pintoo calls her back and they hug. They finally decide to be together.

Which of these scenes is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.