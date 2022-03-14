Filmmakers are eager to bring their stalled projects to the big screen now that movie theatres have reopened. As an outcome, this year will be jam-packed with new movies releasing in theaters, as well as, the OTT space.

Moreover, the forthcoming releases have piqued our interest because of the stellar cast that has been enlisted for the projects, who we have longed to watch together.

Here are some of the upcoming Hindi movies that have got our hopes high:

1. Jalsa

Suresh Triveni's investigation thriller will bring together two of Bollywood's finest actors, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, for the first time. The film's trailer reveals that the plot centres around the murder of a young girl and the coverage of the news by a TV channel. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

2. HIT: The First Case

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra will star in the remake of the 2020 Telugu flick HIT. The cop thriller, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, follows a police officer who is on the lookout for a missing woman. Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma played the lead roles in the original film.

3. Brahmāstra

Ayan Mukherji's passion project, touted as India's first original cinematic universe, has been one of the most awaited ventures. The powerhouse ensemble cast of the first instalment of the Brahmastra trilogy includes Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

4. Vikram Vedha

Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Radhika Apte will appear in Vikram Vedha, an adaptation of the Tamil movie of the same name. The film, termed a neo-noir thriller, is based on the Vikram aur Betaal folktale. The plot centres around a tough cop who is tasked with tracking down and killing a gangster. R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi appeared in the original Tamil movie.

5. Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar will return to the director's chair for the next road-trip flick Jee Le Zaraa, which will focus on female friendships. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, three of Bollywood's most prominent female stars, will star in the film.

6. Soup

Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey’s comedy crime-drama will be headlined by powerful actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. The plot centres around Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sensharma), an inept cook who dreams of opening her own restaurant someday, and her skeptical husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee), who won't help her.

7. Darlings

Darlings, Alia Bhatt's first production, is a dark comedy set in a conservative lower-middle-class Mumbai neighborhood and based on the bond of a mother-daughter duo who finds courage and love amid extraordinary circumstances. The film will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen, a debutant director, and will feature Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah together for the first time.

8. Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere written by Amar Bhushan. The plot revolves around Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. The film will feature the director's frequent collaborator Tabu alongside actors Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

9. Monica, O My Darling

Vasan Bala, the filmmaker of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, will helm the Netflix thriller. According to reports, the film is about a young man who strives hard to make it big with the help of some odd pals and a dastardly diabolical scheme to pull out the perfect murder. Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Sikandar Kher are among the film's main actors.

10. Yet-To-Be titled series

Following the success of The Family Man, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are working on a new series that will mark Shahid Kapoor's digital debut. The upcoming series is a revised version of a film titled Farzi that the directors wanted to make in 2014. Vijay Sethupathi will also star in the Amazon Prime Video series.

So which film are you more excited to watch?