Upcoming reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, started gaining attention from the moment the trailer released. And now, the show has also started announcing the contestants. The latest participant to join is comedian Munawar Faruqui.

So we decided to make our own list of celebrities that we would want to pair up on the show.

1. Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan's tiff has been ongoing since 2003 and the two don't see eye to eye even today. But perhaps they might finally start talking if they're paired together on the show? Stranger things have happened on reality shows.

2. Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh

It all began with Kangana Ranaut's comments on people protesting against the farm laws and Diljit Dosanjh shutting her down like a pro. Locking these two together, God knows what war of words will take place.

3. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover parted ways on a sour note and the latter had started his own show. While a patch-up between the two hasn't been confirmed, we want to see how the two would react in a closed space together.

4. Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover

Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover always had minor tiffs, on and off the reality show Shark Tank India. However, if these two were locked together, will the claws finally come out?

5. Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami

Even if you were living under a rock, you'd have heard of comedian Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami's infamous altercation on a plane, in which one side was surprisingly quiet. Now, if the two were locked up together, will it continue to be a one-sided conversation?

6. Sonam Kapoor and Shobhaa De

It all began after the release of Sonam Kapoor's I Hate Luv Storys where Shobhaa De dissed the actor and the two exchanged a war of words. If these two end up getting locked together, I wonder how it would go down.

7. Anurag Kashyap and Pahlaj Nihalani

Film producer Pahlaj Nihalani rubbed a lot of people the wrong way after he became the Chairman of CBFC because of the numerous cuts he asked for, which mostly, made little to no sense. One of those people was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

8. Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Sourav Ganguly is the current President of BCCI and Kohli's resignation from captaincy courted its fair share of controversy. Will the two finally lay rumours to rest, if they are locked up?

Now this would be a show worth watching.