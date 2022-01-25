Kangana Ranaut has expressed some opinions recently, and like, she is still there, right? Anyway, in her Instagram story, she listed the reasons why the South Indian film industry is flourishing and issued a warning too.

Let's look at the factors she thinks contribute to their success:

1. "They are deeply rooted in Indian culture."

2. "They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised."

3. "Their professionalism and passion is unparalleled."

You know how conventional relationships are directly related to Box Office numbers? Makes sense!

Kangana also added a side note for the South Indian stars - "They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

Kangana is talking about the film industry like teachers talk about toppers in class 6.