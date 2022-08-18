The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra bowling us over with their charm and their honesty. The two actors were their unfiltered selves on the Koffee couch and they spilled the tea on their relationships, upcoming work, and their journey in the industry so far.



While Vicky gushed over Katrina, and Sidharth gave us cute-sy Kiara moments, it was the host Karan Johar who was truly in his element in the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. KJo got too candid and roasted his movie, Student Of The Year, on the show. The same movie which gave us Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in their debut roles.



Karan Johar was discussing a shot from the song, Kukkad, where Sidharth was seen shirtless. KJo asked Sidharth what else he expected from a movie like Student Of The Year.



KJo spilled more about the movie and talked about how even he had doubts regarding the script of the movie. He said,



For Student of the Year, I had to come down to the brass tacks, that’s the only way people would see.

Sidharth sarcastically recalled the good parts of the movie while Karan revealed how the movie was different from what was originally written.



Karan Johar also addressed a logical loophole the movie had in the episode. Sidharth's character in the film comes from a middle-class background but is always seen in Gucci and Prada clothes. The director wanted to explain this in the movie. But we are glad he didn't use that logic.



Karan Johar roasting his own film was something none of us had anticipated. It surely made us laugh and proved how the movie was indeed bad.



