Katrina Kaif, the actor who broke the internet recently with the her wedding pictures has been in the news for different reasons in the past few months. However, ever since her last post on Instagram, all people seem to focus on is her mangalsutra.

Katrina shared a picture on Instagram, wearing a beige cardigan with the mangalsutra and suddenly, that's all people can talk about. Because it is apparently a very big deal for a woman to choose to wear it when she is 'modern'.

The actor can be seen lodging in her new home and while the price of the (rumoured Sabyasachi) mangalsutra sure does grab eyeballs, a sizeable sum of Rs 5 Lakh, the fact that she is wearing one is definitely not worth the hype. The internet however, did use the mangalsutra to take digs at actors who made the decision not to wear one.

The internet is truly a very strange place and people don't seem to understand the concept of live and let live. There is no way for a woman to 'look married' and whatever she chooses to wear is her own personal form of expression.