After a three-year-hiatus, Karan Johar is finally back to brewing gossip and controversies on Koffee With Karan Season 7 on 7 July, 2022. The show which is famed for spilling the tea on a coffee table is set to make its first foray into an OTT space on Disney+ Hotstar.

As the seventh season draws closer, out of all the games, we are super hyped for the rapid-fire round where no one is spared from answering Karan's twisted questions. Speaking of which, we recall the fiery rapid-fire round delivered by Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt on the coffee couch. Man, this combination was the devil's delight.

So, host Karan chose age over beauty (or vulgarity as corrected by Bhatt) and commenced the round by asking questions to Mahesh Bhatt first.

When asked what one thing about the film industry he would like to see changed, Bhatt was quick to answer that it is the pathetic lust for the Oscars, which was acknowledged by Karan’s nod. Interestingly, back in 2014, Bhatt foresaw Rajkummar Rao as the future of the film industry and it looks like the actor is simply living up to it.

When questioned about his quick thoughts on the following, he responded: Critics in India- Irrelevant. Remakes - Money making device. Article 377- the stench of the medieval time needs to be junked into the dustbin of history. Wow, that was really sharp.

It would be challenging for a filmmaker to pick another director who is overrated, but Bhatt swiftly said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali." Talking of an overrated actor and film, he said Kajal and Barfi respectively.

Bhatt's fatherly instincts kicked in when Karan asked him who shouldn't think of dating Alia and he responded that no one as he'll have his daughter locked up, all in jest, of course. On the other hand, he dubbed the biography of Ranbir Kapoor "Ladies Man." Oh, did this age well?

He chose fortune over fame, Mallika Sherawat over Sunny Leone and thought Parineeti would be a formidable competitor for Alia. All his answers were prompt which triggered many thoughts amongst the audience.

Emraan Hashmi had his work cut out for him since Bhatt didn’t hesitate to answer any question. Yet, Hashmi aced it when Karan turned to him with another quirky set of questions.

For Emraan, the idea that changed his life was the one Bhatt had for him to kiss on camera. The moment Hashmi said that every viewer grinned in approval because that idea really did change his life.

One thing that he would steal from Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and SRK would be the wives of the former two and the house of the latter. Not sure if it was the characters from his films speaking or the actor himself.

Hashmi admitted that not one but some of the best kisses that he shared on screen was with Jacqueline Fernandes in Murder 2 and the worst one was with Mallika Sherawat on-screen. Man, he legit added fire to this rapid-fire round.

His response to people who say he does massy and not the classy films would be a recommendation to watch Shanghai. Well, rightly so. The response went viral of time he said Sushant Singh Rajput would be the future of Bollywood, considering his immense talent.

Hashmi also revealed on the show that one actress he wants to do an intimate scene with would be Deepika Padukone. Well, nobody seems to have escaped her magnetism.

When he was asked, "What would you find in Mallika Sherawat's bedroom?" He responded, "An idiot's handbook to succeed in Hollywood." Nobody, literally nobody saw that coming.

Emraan Hashmi took the hamper home with his spiciness, jazziness, and rapid responses—and he certainly deserved it.

All things considered, the rapid-fire round in which Hashmi and Bhatt were on the coffee table did raise the standard for all subsequent rapid-fire rounds in all seasons combined.

Buckle up gossip-fanatics, Koffee With Karan Season 7 is all set to begin on 7 July, 2022 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

