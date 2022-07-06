Karan Johar has had many unlikely guest pairings on his chat show, and before Koffee with Karan season 7 begins, we decided to look at some of the best ones. Here are pairs that no one saw coming but they turned out to be outstanding.

1. Nargis Fakhri and Freida Pinto

This episode is one of my personal favorites. Nargis and Freida got on like a house on fire and the result was a hilarious episode that was almost entirely filled with fun moments. Nargis has appeared on Koffee with Karan only once, and so has Freida but both of them were amazing guests and Karan Johar should definitely invite them again.

They are so confident and kind. Love!

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, who had earlier been on Koffee with Karan with Kajol, was paired with Amitabh Bachchan the next time, and while the entire episode was entertaining and insightful, it was the rapid-fire where Shah Rukh really turned the sass mode on...and man! You have to watch it to know what I am talking about.

Although, Amitabh sir, when I say I have a headache, I really do have a headache.

3. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor

When Deepika and Sonam made their appearance on Koffee with Karan together, the media saw and portrayed them as 'rivals'. They debunked that myth, and how! That episode remains one of the most popular episodes even after all these years and there is a good reason for it. Both, Sonam and Deepika were on fire that day. Oof.

4. Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar

This episode was surprisingly fun. Zoya and Rohit are as different from each other as two directors can be, but when they came together on Koffee with Karan, great entertainment followed. Rohit Shetty, shy at first, opened up later but I gotta say it was mostly thanks to Zoya who is never not amazing.

5. Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan

Had they not been doing a movie together at the time (No One Killed Jessica), they may not have been invited as a pair, and people would have never known that how well they complement each other. Both, Vidya and Rani, are straightforward and that Koffee with Karan rapid-fire round indeed had a lot of fire in it.

Season 7 of Koffee with Karan airs on July 7 and the first guests to grace the couch will be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Both of them have had multiple appearances on KwK before but they have never been paired together. We are sure that they will be entertaining as hell, though. It's Alia and Ranveer, the best of both worlds.

Alia and Ranveer will be coming in the lead-up to their release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

