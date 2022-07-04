Okay, so the official gossip-peddler of Bollywood *drumrolls* Karan Johar will be back on duty with Koffee With Karan Season 7 from 7 July, 2022 only on Disney+ Hotstar. While Karan has the tricks up his sleeve to extract the deepest secrets of the celebrities, who hates who and who all potentially can end up together-- we have our eyes and ears wide opened to get our dosage of tea.

Except these, we love how these episodes provide us with jaw-clenching laughter when these celebrities get candid about their personal lives while playing the games.

Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, we decided to make a list of the funniest guests we want to see in the brand-new season, which is all set to premiere on July 7!

1. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

So, Mrs. Funnybones AKA Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar graced the coffee couch on KwK and there wasn't a single moment you were not gasping for breath while they made you laugh. From talking about how their relationship started as a fling (which Akshay denied) to Akshay throwing pillows at Karan for prompting Twinkle to uncover their secrets, man, this episode added the masala that your coffee ever needed.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Okay, so Karan was generally asking Ranbir and Ranveer about casual sex and Ranbir offered a pretty sensible answer referring to the connection between the partners. But but but the conversation took a horny turn and the boys went too far with the topic and the boys started discussing full-blown porn. Ranveer nearly spat his coffee while giggling. LMAO.

3. Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

The Karan Johar-birthed stars Alia, Varun, and Siddharth after their big break with Student Of The Year featured all together in KwK. Yep, it's the same episode that branded Alia Bhatt the 'genius of the year'. You know those kids in class who say the wrong answers loudly while inviting all kinds of stares. Basically, that.

4. Kajol, Shah Rukh and Rani

When Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars were seated on the couch along with their filmmaker, they were bound to make the episode fun and exhilarating. The rapid-fire round was off the charts, though. When SRK, donning his witty cap, answered that the chances of him turning into Karam were less than his chances of waking up with him, we all went "itna bhi sach nahi bolna tha, Shah Rukh."

5. Salman Khan

Wait, did Salman Khan publically announce that he's a virgin? And that he's saving himself for his wife? When Karan asked him if he only held hands with girls, he responded that he technically never had a girlfriend and that there was only friendship with no benefits. He took the title of bhai quite seriously.

After a three-year exile from our screens, the guest lineup for this new season is more intriguing than ever. Brace yourselves and get your coffee brewing, guys.

