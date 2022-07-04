Koffee With Karan Season 7 is coming to our television screens this week and we simply cannot keep calm. The show, which brews gossip and spills drama, is finally making a comeback after the gap of three long years. We are extremely excited to see the saucy rapid-fire rounds and fun-filled games with celebrities.

There’s no doubt that guests bring their A game to the show and ahead of the release of the show, netizens talk about the most underrated Koffee With Karan episodes in a thread and we strongly agree with them! Let's check them out, shall we?

1. What's better than double women power? From hate clubs and number games to humorous conversations, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were absolutely brilliant on the show. And, people agree!

Katrina and anushka in season 5 — yo (@unknowncoolzz22) July 4, 2022

Anushka sharma and katrina kaif one was just fab — Ameesha (@_Ameesha___) July 4, 2022

2. Needless to mention, this was one of the first few KwK episodes which were purely candid and full of fire. The unconventional pair, consisting of Mahesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi, was a refreshing change on the show.

Mahesh Bhat and Emraan Hashmi, firecrackers — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) July 4, 2022

Emraan Hashmi + Mahesh Bhatt. Refreshingly honest and candid. — Arati Raval (@AratiRaval) July 4, 2022

Dont know about underrated, but the best has to be Emraan hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt. No holds barred — Aamir khan (@khan_23aamir) July 4, 2022

3. How can we even miss talking about Shah Rukh Khan? From the wit and humour to his infectious smile, everything about this episode was swoon-worthy.

Sharukh khan on season 3. Least pretentious and most honest version of both the host and the guest. Scarily practical about their personal lives and searingly intense on aging as a star. Only person with whom Karan dropped his princess sass and settled in for an actual talk. — Aditya (@adityacadabra) July 4, 2022

4. Known for her candid self, the episode featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra is truly underrated.

Shilpa Shetty in Season 2. Some uncomfortable questions KJo grills her on and the way she responds are gold — Anooj Vikam (@anoojnotvikram) July 4, 2022

5. If we could describe this episode in a few words, it would be: entertainment and pure entertainment. With their desi rockstar vibes and wit, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah set the koffee couch on fire.

Diljit + Badshah — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) July 4, 2022

Diljit and badshah — chicken69 (@vaibhavC__) July 4, 2022

6. Just like these actors and their talent, the episode with Rahul Bose and Konkona Sen Sharma is highly underrated as well.

Rahul Bose and Konkana Sen Sharma — Saurabh Nair (@saurabh_daya) July 4, 2022

7. In case you haven't watched the Nargis Fakhri and Freida Pinto episode, it's a sign. Go and watch it, right away!

Nargis Fakhri and Freida Pinto 🙌 — Shreyass Rao (@sambaarseparate) July 4, 2022

8. If you are a 90s kid, you know these two were your childhood crushes. With their energetic aura, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit Nene made everyone fall in love with them, all over again, with their episode.

Juhi and Madhuri on one of the older seasons — Neha (@nehabhatt70) July 4, 2022

9. Fun, humour and laughs - that's the only way we can describe the Kapoor siblings episode.

The Kapoor siblings. — Abbas Momin (@AbbasMomin) July 4, 2022

10. Touted as one of the best Koffee with Karan episodes, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta gave us several hilarious and laugh-out-loud moments with their appearance.

Preity Zinta & Abhishek Bachchan: absolutely mad energy! Miss that AB! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 4, 2022

11. The graceful duo, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, talked about several things on the show. From their warm relationship to their passions, they share everything in this episode.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi (season 2). Pure delight. — Rutwik Deshpande (@rutwicked) July 4, 2022

12. The true definition of drama and juicy gossip, Rakhi Sawant also made an appearance on this show. With her bold statements, she has been one of the most highlighted guests on the chat show.

Rakhi Sawant — SumbaL🌻 (@Sumbal_Malikk) July 4, 2022

You can watch Koffee with Karan full episodes on Disney+Hotstar.

Looks like you have some Koffee With Karan re-watching to do!