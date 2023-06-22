The backlash that Om Raut’s Adipurush is facing isn’t dying down. From dialogues to the poor VFX and even the characterization, the movie was slammed by fans. While the makers continue defending the film, fans aren’t having it. And now Kriti Sanon’s mother, Geeta Sanon, has come forward to support the film. Kriti played the role of Sita in Adipurush.

Taking to her Instagram, Geeta Sanon shared a cryptic post. The post read, “Jaaki rahi bhavna jaisi, prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi…. Iska arth hai ki achhi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hi dikhegi! Bhagwan Ram ne hume sikhaaya hai ki Shabri ke ber me uska prem dekho na ki ye ki wo joothe the.. Insaan ki galtiyon ko nahi uski bhavna samjho… Jai Shree Ram.”

Take a look at the post here.

Geeta Sanon’s post has fetched over 2K likes and more than 470 comments. Netizens replied to her post in the comments. Her statement has not gone down well with the audience. Many asked her not to defend Adipurush just because her daughter plays the lead role. Others asked her to stop defending the film and accept the fact that it was poorly made. While others called out the film for its lousy depiction.

Here’s what people had to say.

Following the backlash, the makers have changed the controversial dialogues in the film. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Vatsal Sheth, Adipurush is now running in theatres.

