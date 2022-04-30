We've all spent countless summers trying to attain that desired "hot summer bod." And if we haven't tried it, we have certainly fantasised about getting it someday. I, too, have lost track of the number of times I've told myself, "Kal se junk food ekdum band".

But no matter how driven we feel after watching Chloe Ting's fitness routines (while munching on a huge bag of nachos), there's always one thing keeping us from that toned, chiseled body: Food.

And there's probably nothing more relatable than being torn between wanting a great body and craving a juicy burger, or, in Munawar Faruqui's case, Biryani.

The stand-up comedian, who is currently part of the reality show Lock Upp, was caught on camera talking passionately about his fitness goals. That's when he was suddenly reminded of his fondness for Biryani, and the conversation instantly shifted to food. It always does.

Let's be honest, this is what we're all telling ourselves at 3 a.m. when we get a sudden burst of motivation.

People on social media, predictably, found the video to be extremely relatable. Here's how they are reacting:

Of course, we all know that it will always be Biryani>>>Abs.