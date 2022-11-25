Chaiyya Chaiyya needs no introduction. Even after two decades, this song continues to be one of the most loved and iconic songs. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan dancing on top of a moving train. However, in a recent interview, Malaika revealed how Shah Rukh was worried about her safety.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Malaika Arora Khan said, “He (Shah Rukh Khan) insisted that I should be (on harness) because he was worried that I may fly off the train. And then first we said no because it’s difficult to dance, imagine one part of you being harnessed and tied like that. But we did it.”

In an earlier interview, Malaika had said that Chaiyya Chaiyya should not be recreated and should never be touched as it was ‘iconic’.

Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed that the dancers were tied down for their safety. Whenever the train passed the overhead bridges, choreographer Farah Khan signalled for them to bend down. The song was shot in guerrilla style.

Chaiyya Chaiyya was a part of Dil Se (1998). Composed by A.R. Rahman, the song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. Farah Khan won the Filmfare Award for best choreography that year.