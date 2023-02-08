If there is one celebrity duo that always gives us the most wholesome moments, it is none other than Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta. The mother-daughter duo has always given us a peek into what it is like to have a supportive family pillar by your side, at your best and also at your lowest times. The bond they share is honest and has redefined how a lot of us see a mother-daughter relationship.

Masaba and Neena Gupta have had their fair share of trials and tribulations. They have been under the public eye for so long that the criticisms they have received are, more often than not, unnecessary. And in all these times, they have always stood for each other. Here are 10 times Masaba and Neena Gupta supported each other and melted our hearts with their adorable gestures.

1. When Neena Gupta shared a video of her work since 1983 and Masaba reacted to her mom’s hard work.

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram and re-posted a video that featured her work since 1983. The video had her characters from Mandi (1983), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Mirza Ghalib (1988), Trikal (1985), and much more. Masaba shared the video to her Instagram Story and wrote, “It’s called a career graph without unnecessary self-created hype/PR and pure talent with love for the craft.”

2. When Masaba paid a tribute to her parents following her wedding and shared a lovely note for her mother.

Following her intimate wedding, Masaba took to her Instagram Story and shared individual pictures of her parents with the sweetest notes. She shared a picture of Neena Gupta looking ethereal in a lime green printed saree and wrote, “The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a lioness.”

3. When Neena Gupta said that the only time she felt love for someone was Masaba.

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Neena Gupta said,

I don’t think there is anything called love between a man and a woman. It starts with lust and then if you get along, you become affectionate to each other and then, it becomes a habit. The only love that I have felt is for Masaba. I don’t know other people might have felt, but mujhe nahi love samajh mein aata (I don’t understand that love).

4. How can you not melt when someone calls you “ jaan ki tukdi“?

On Masaba’s birthday, Neena Gupta shared a cute throwback picture of both of them. What’s even cuter is the caption that the actress added to the post. Aww!

5. When the mother and the daughter spent a vacation in Italy and Neena Gupta had to say this.

We can all agree that a vacation with just you and your mother is an experience of a lifetime. When Neena Gupta and Masaba went to Florence for a vacation, this is what she had to say about her daughter. Neena ji never leaves any stone unturned to let the world know how much she loves her daughter.

6. When Masaba called her mother a “powerful icon”.

Masaba is equally vocal about how much she loves and supports her mother. On Neena Gupta’s birthday, Masaba posted a photo dump that included a lot of throwback pictures of the veteran actress. There’s even a picture with Mother Teresa. She captioned the post, “I mean, find me a more powerful icon! The Greatest. Happy Birthday, Mom.”

7. When Neena Gupta revealed how happy she is to see Masaba shine as an actor and as a fashion designer.

Speaking to ETimes, Neena Gupta said,

I am very proud of her and I wish that she gets more work as an actor. I have always criticised her all her life, but now I must say that she is very good.

8. When Masaba called her mom a "survivor".

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Masaba revealed the one thing that she has imbibed from her mother for life. She said,

Just keep going. I think she has a ‘Never say die’ spirit. I was just telling Sid in the car that she’s a survivor. You know, she is someone who is 67 years old, and she’s just about starting again, you know. So, I think that age is just a number, and that you should never give up, and never say die. I think that’s the one thing I’ve learned from her.

9. When Masaba supported her mother for always walking on the path she wanted to without paying any heed to what society has to say.

On Neena Gupta's 62nd birthday, Masaba wrote, "Defying age, breaking rules & uninterested in what the world has to say…all while having a lot of fun!"

10. Remember when Neena Gupta put up an Instagram post asking for work? This is how Masaba supported her.

Back in 2017, Neena Gupta took to Instagram and shared how she is looking for work in Mumbai. Masaba came out to support her mom and penned the most heartfelt note.