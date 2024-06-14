Alright, picture this: a place where chaos and power play tag in the dusty streets of Mirzapur. It’s like a battleground, but instead of guns, they wield words—words that hit harder than any bullet. Welcome to the world of Mirzapur, where every dialogue is a punch in the gut, leaving you gasping for more. And guess what? We’re about to dive headfirst into the madness.

So, grab your popcorn and get comfy because we’re about to relive the top 20 Mirzapur dialogues from all seasons. Get ready to laugh, cry, and maybe even cringe a little. Let’s jump right in, shall we?

Best Dialogues From Mirzapur Season 1

From raw emotions to spine-chilling threats, every line delivered by the characters reverberated with authenticity and depth, solidifying Mirzapur’s status as a cult classic. In this article, we delve into the labyrinth of Mirzapur dialogues, uncovering the most memorable, impactful, and often quotable lines that have seared themselves into the collective consciousness of viewers.

1. Guns ki madad se darr nhi badhana hai, darr ki maddad se guns.

2. Attack me bhi gun, defense mein bhi gun, hum banayenge mirzapur ko amrica.

3. Mata ji yahan hai, bahan yahan hai, maa bahan karne mein aasani hogi.

4. Darr ki yahi dikkat hai ki kabhi bhi khatam ho sakta hai.

5. Suru mazboori mein kiye the, ab maza aa raha hai..

6. Izzat nhi karte hain, darte hain sab..

7. Middle class aadmi, aadmi nhi ch*tiya hota hai, ch*tiya.

8. Zindagi ho to aisi ho, zinda to jh**nt ke baal bhi hain.

9. Oh bhos*di waley chacha, rest kariye, varna rest in peace ho jaoge.

10. Ab chahe saanp aake ghar mein dosti karle..rehta toh zehreela hi hai an.

Best Dialogues From Mirzapur Season 2

Mirzapur Season 2 not only raised the stakes but also delivered a plethora of unforgettable dialogues that resonated with viewers long after the credits rolled. From the corridors of power to the alleys of retribution, every exchange crackled with tension, emotion, and the unyielding pursuit of power. In this article, we embark on a journey through the labyrinth of dialogues from Mirzapur Dialogues season 2, highlighting the most impactful, memorable, and thought-provoking lines that captured the essence of the series’ gripping narrative.

11. Kuch log bahubali paida hote hain, aur kuch ko banana padhta hai..inko banayenge..

12. Aurat chahe chambal ki ho ya purvanchal ki..gun uthayi hai to iska matlab dikkat hai..

13. Agar neta banna hai to gunde paalo, gunde bano mat..

14. Gaddi par chahe hum rahein, ya munna niyam same hoga..aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain.. mirzapur ki gaddi par baithne wala kabhi bhi koi bhi niyam badal sakta hai..

15. Jab qurbani dene ka time aaye to qurbani sipahi ki di jati hai, raja aur rajkumar toh zinda rehte hain…

16. Jeet ki gurantee tabhi hai, jab jeet aur haar dono tumhare control mein ho..

17. Duniya mein do kism ke log hote hain, ek zinda aur ek ghayal, humse sab kuch chheen liya gaya aur hume zinda chodh diya gaya…

18. Jo aaya hai, wo jayega bhi bas marzi humari hogi..

19. Sala NPA ban gaye hain, non performing asset..

20. Aap humko ghar ki ownership samjha rahe hain, hume to poora sheher lena hai..

These Mirzapur dialogues relive the moments that have immortalized the series in the pantheon of Indian television.

