The new year is finally here and it’s officially the right time for binge-watching some fresh movies and shows. So, we have curated a list of some new shows and movies coming out this month that you can totally add to your binge-watch bucket list. Ready? Let's check these out!

1. Euphoria - Season 2

Loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same title, this upcoming teen drama series focuses on a group of high school students and their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love and damage. Starring Zendaya in the lead role, this series is created by Sam Levinson. The brand new season of this series will hit Disney+Hotstar on January 10th.

2. Radhe Shyam

This upcoming period romantic drama, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, the movie centers around a man, who can predict the future, falling in love with a woman, who would die soon. The sci-fi romantic movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 14th.

3. Human

Featuring an ensemble cast of Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa and Seema Biswas, this upcoming thriller series is directed by Mozez Singh and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The series focuses on two female doctors and a shocking discovery about a pharma giant, developing a new drug with deadly side effects, that throws their lives into a big chaos. This web series will release on Disney+Hotstar on January 14th.

4. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, this upcoming crime thriller series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh in pivotal roles. The eight-episode show revolves around a small-town man, who is relentlessly being pursued by a politician's daughter, who also happens to be his childhood friend. This series is all set to launch on Netflix on January 14th.

5. Archive 81

This upcoming supernatural horror series follows an archivist, hired to restore a bunch of damaged tapes, who finds himself reconstructing the work of a prominent documentary filmmaker and her gripping investigation of a demonic cult. This series is loosely inspired by the popular podcast of the same title. Directed by Rebecca Thomas, the mind-bending series features Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi in the lead roles. This found-footage horror series is slated to release on Netflix on January 14th.

6. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Featuring the voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and David Spade, this upcoming animated comedy movie is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. This movie, which serves as the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 14th.

7. Hype House

This upcoming reality show follows the lives of a bunch of content creators, who make short videos for the social media application TikTok. Featuring Chase Hudson, Charli D’Amelio, Thomas Petrou, Larray, Sienna Mae Gomez, Alex Warren, Jack Wright, Kouvr Annon and Vinnie Hacker, the show is set to be premiered on Netflix on January 14th.

8. The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman

Helmed by Sam Benstead and Gareth Johnson, this upcoming true-crime documentary will stream on Netflix on January 19th. This three-part crime documentary revolves around a brutal conman, masqueraded as a spy, who manipulated and stole from his victims.

THE PUPPER MASTER: HUNTING THE ULTIMATE CONMAN

This three-part series coming in January tells the insane story of an audacious conman who was convicted in 2005. Then, in a shocking twist, the story reaches into the present day as a family suddenly fears for their mom’s safety. pic.twitter.com/OLY179J1W4 — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

9. Ozark - Season 4

Featuring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in the lead roles, this upcoming crime drama series is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. The show centers around a financial advisor, who launders money to appease a drug lord. The fourth and final season, which will have a total of 14 episodes, is set to premiere on Netflix on January 20th.

10. Prithviraj

Based on the famous Rajput King Prithiviraj Chauhan, this historical action drama movie features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, this movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in supporting roles. The movie is slated to release in theatres on January 21st.

11. Gehraiyaan

Directed by Shakun Batra, this upcoming romantic drama stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie, which focuses on various forms of relationships and the complexities of human emotions, will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25th.

12. Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Based on the life of the Brazilian professional footballer, Neymar Da Silva Santos Júnior, this upcoming miniseries shares the highs and lows of his personal and professional life. This limited series also features several interviews with seasoned footballers like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and David Beckham. The series will stream on Netflix on January 25th.

13. Attack

This upcoming science fiction action thriller movie, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, features John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Inspired by true events, the movie is based on a hostage crisis. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical opening on January 26th.

14. Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Directed by Salvatore Ficarra and Picone, this upcoming murder-mystery dark comedy series centers around two clueless and unfortunate television technicians, who stumble upon a murder scene unintentionally. The series will stream on Netflix on January 27th.

15. The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window

This upcoming dark comedy thriller miniseries focuses on a heartbroken and depressed girl, who witnesses a gruesome murder through her window. The series will release on Netflix on January 28th.

Looks like your binge-watch list is all prepped up for this month!