Starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, this period drama is based on the poem about the life of the Indian king - Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chillar makes her Hindi debut with this movie. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie is set to release only in theatres on June 3.
Starring Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role, the movie focuses on the life of a girl who sells condoms in a small town in Madhya Pradesh. The movie tackles patriarchal conditioning and social taboos in a humorous way. It is set to release in theatres on June 10.
This upcoming mini-series features Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. Kamala, an Avengers fan, feels that she doesn't fit in her school in Jersey City. Things change for her when she gets superpowers, just like the Avengers. This six-episode series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 8.
The movie will be the sixth and final film in the Jurassic World franchise. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs and humans live side by side. Now the question arises over who will remain the apex predator on the planet? Find the answer when the movie releases in theatres on June 10.
The sixth season of the British crime drama is set to stream on Netflix from June 10. The sixth season will set the stage for the climax of the series.
7. Lightyear
Remember the gutsy and charismatic Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story series? Well, now he got his own movie! The movie tells the story of young Buzz who finds his way back home after he is left stranded on a hostile planet. The movie is set to release on June 17.
With the third season, Bobby Deol is back as Baba Nirala. The third season shows the godman being hungrier than ever for power and also introduces a new character. The web series is set to stream on MX Player from June 3 onwards.
Jennifer Winget is back as Major Monica. The show promises to be an action-packed season with the protagonist solving the cases while facing challenges on her path. The show is set to stream on Voot Select from June 9 onwards.