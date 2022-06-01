The month of June is packed with fantastic releases. Wondering what all to catch up on this June? We have compiled a list of 10 cool releases this month. It's time to add these to your watch list.



1. Samrat Prithviraj

Starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, this period drama is based on the poem about the life of the Indian king - Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chillar makes her Hindi debut with this movie. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie is set to release only in theatres on June 3.

2. Janhit Mein Jaari



Starring Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role, the movie focuses on the life of a girl who sells condoms in a small town in Madhya Pradesh. The movie tackles patriarchal conditioning and social taboos in a humorous way. It is set to release in theatres on June 10.



3. Ms. Marvel





This upcoming mini-series features Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. Kamala, an Avengers fan, feels that she doesn't fit in her school in Jersey City. Things change for her when she gets superpowers, just like the Avengers. This six-episode series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 8.

The future is in her hands.



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from @MarvelStudios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Yhp2nae3n9 — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) March 15, 2022

4. Jurassic World Dominion

The movie will be the sixth and final film in the Jurassic World franchise. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs and humans live side by side. Now the question arises over who will remain the apex predator on the planet? Find the answer when the movie releases in theatres on June 10.



We’re on the verge of #JurassicWorldDominion - only in theaters June 10. pic.twitter.com/C3I3pj2Q59 — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) May 28, 2022

5. The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

Following the success of the first two seasons, The Umbrella Academy comes back on Netflix with its third season on June 22. The third season is set to focus on the consequences of the new timelines.



Super. Sibling. Rivalry. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres June 22, only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/bclOvmZyqs — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) May 19, 2022

6. Peaky Blinders: Season 6

The sixth season of the British crime drama is set to stream on Netflix from June 10. The sixth season will set the stage for the climax of the series.



7. Lightyear



Remember the gutsy and charismatic Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story series? Well, now he got his own movie! The movie tells the story of young Buzz who finds his way back home after he is left stranded on a hostile planet. The movie is set to release on June 17.



You know his name, now discover his story.



On June 17, see Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/iD8fMvd4EE — Disney and Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) April 21, 2022

8. Jug Jugg Jeeyo



Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor, the movie is set in Patiala. The upcoming family drama looks promising from its trailer. The movie is set to release in theatres on June 24.



9. Aashram: Season 3



With the third season, Bobby Deol is back as Baba Nirala . The third season shows the godman being hungrier than ever for power and also introduces a new character. The web series is set to stream on MX Player from June 3 onwards.

SEASON 3 TRAILER IS HERE: https://t.co/CdZjXb7n2g



Baba Nirala - Swarupi ya Behrupi? Kya khulenge raaz ya hoga Baba ka raaj?



Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 releases 3rd June.⁰#Aashram3 #Aashram @prakashjha27 @thedeol — MX Player (@MXPlayer) May 13, 2022

10. Code M: Season 2

Jennifer Winget is back as Major Monica. The show promises to be an action-packed season with the protagonist solving the cases while facing challenges on her path. The show is set to stream on Voot Select from June 9 onwards.



Which one of these movies and shows are you planning to watch in June?

