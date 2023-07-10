The trailer of Bawaal has been making waves ever since it was released. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the trailer has started a literal bawaal on social media. The short trailer shows a dialogue and a picture of Hitler where Varun Dhawan says everyone is a little bit like Hitler. And naturally, people were not having it.

Here’s what they said.

Also the only thing worse than this dialogue was it's delivery… I can't ffs SOMEBODY GET JAHNVI KAPOOR A DAMN COACH STAT!

Hitler: sanctions human experimentation on romanis, torture, rape of women and minors, euthanises the disabled, throws the Jewish in concentration camps and has them shot or gassed (killing six million this way), subjects entire countries to the horrors of war



Bawaal (2023): https://t.co/nxaayAIyaf pic.twitter.com/mnmIXNlepc — sam || WORLD ON FIRE S2 (7 DAYS) (@desertxroses) July 9, 2023

The Hitler bit is the least disturbing thing about the #Bawaal trailer. Can someone tell me what the heck is going on here! — Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) July 9, 2023

If Bawaal is about to be parallel between relationship and Hitler and his acts during world war two and holocaust 🤔🤔



That would be such a bad take and problematic even…#BawaalOnPrime — HitWicket! (@WalkingXception) July 9, 2023

Jumping forward to defend his film, Nitesh Tiwari broke his silence about the mention of Hitler and the scenes showing the Holocaust. He said,

“World War II is humongous. There’s so much that had happened and you can’t take everything. You’ve to pick and choose things which would probably impact the journey of the characters and that’s precisely why it (World War II as a backdrop) has been taken. Hitler also happens to be a part of it and you can’t not have him in World War II.”

Nitesh Tiwari said that Bawaal is “not just about Hitler.” He added that it was crucial for him to include the Hitler references in his film as he was an important part of World War II. The director also said that he chose those aspects of the War which would have an impact on the overall arc of Bawaal.

We can only wait and see what Bawaal holds for us. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.