I think those of us who had been hoping for more romantic films from Bollywood are pretty happy now, there are a number of interesting movies that have come (or are coming) through this year. And now another one is all set to release. A teaser of Nitish Tiwari’s Bawaal dropped recently. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and seems to have a slightly intense theme (from what we can gather by the teaser).

In fact, the movie’s plot even seems tragic. In the 1 minute 25 second long teaser, we can hear Janhvi say “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha.”

Though, towards the end, the clip also shows a gas chamber which has caused a bit of confusion online. So, let’s wait for the trailer to see what that’s about.

Here’s the video:

And here’s how people have responded to the teaser so far:

Let's see what nitesh tiwari has to offer this time https://t.co/7PAp2D7Juh — An Honest Guy (@HonestTalkies) July 5, 2023

Something about jhanvi in a dress https://t.co/Ubaq0lmj0j — Stregoika Vrolok (@SVrolok) July 5, 2023

They could have chosen a better release date, I feel. July 21 is the release date of Barbie and Oppenheimer. The film won't get enough viewership as most will be busy flocking to theaters. Even in India. Considering it's OTT release, they should keep in mind worldwide audience. https://t.co/fFvJ0c67ZT — Brishti (@DeadOverHeels_) July 5, 2023

Arijit Singh is official father of Indian music industry 💯❤️🫶🫶❤️

Bollywood is nothing without King Arijit Singh voice 😢🤌🫶❤️🙏

New song coming soon ARIJITIANS ❤️#Bawaal #arijitsingh 🤍🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/WoSeyUiaAr — MմՏԵɑƒɑ꧂ (@Mustafa26490781) July 5, 2023

Janhvi looks pretty in Bawaal teaser. pic.twitter.com/311kjdtTrv — ً (@SheethalS5) July 5, 2023

Be ready to fall in love with Janhvi Kapoor. 🥹



📸 Janhvi from #Bawaal teaser 🌸 pic.twitter.com/6vbit5fXWB — Ravindu Deshan (@Rdeshan2) July 5, 2023

Bawaal deserved a theatrical release 🤷🏻‍♀️ the teaser looks soo interesting 🫣 and also Varun and Janhvi look so hot together 🥹🫶🏻 — sidra (@brownkudiii) July 5, 2023

Bawaal Teaser is Beautiful ❤️pic.twitter.com/0pkkQMQEZ4 — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) July 5, 2023

I have a really great feeling about this. #Bawaal pic.twitter.com/i2fSrEOw15 — Yuvraj (@yuvrajhoonn) July 5, 2023

things got intense in that ending portion, concept seems intriguing and interesting. Hope they keep up the curiosity in the Bawaal trailer as well and don't reveal too much. https://t.co/2GgXgdDEvJ — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) July 5, 2023

Finally We all were waiting for this,for so long i got teary-eyed seeing this #Bawaal glimpse both are looking so pretty😩💙

@Varun_dvn all the best Dhaone 🤍#BawaalTeaser #VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/PrpC0gEzF4 — _DHAONE_💙 (@dhaonescraze) July 5, 2023

How do you feel about it?