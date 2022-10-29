We live in a time when a party is a metaphor for alcohol. But let’s be honest, a crazy party has so many more things than just drinks. What makes socializing fun is the people, vibe, and connections, and not just alcohol. So if you ever wondered what a sober party would be like? Read on. 

Party Fun GIF by Solar Impulse - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. “Some of the best adult parties I’ve been to are kids’ parties after the kids fall asleep. If you want to see adults playing like kids and laughing their asses off, rent a giant bouncy slide and one of those carnival games with the spinning ladder.”

MyNameIsRay

Fail Slip N Slide GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. “Those trivia app games you can connect to your TV. Karaoke. Good snack, mocktails, and good friends.”

swamppuddin11

Tonight Show Nbc GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. “Do a murder mystery night. Invite as many people as you know, get everyone all dressed in old garb, turn off the lights, murder Gary in the dark, then call the cops.”

aliensheep

Season 7 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. “Get a giant roll of blank paper, like the back of wrapping paper, and tape it to the back of the bathroom door. Hang a sharpie marker near it. Everybody who uses the bathroom gets to anonymously write graffiti. Make it themed like it has to be poems, or for a good time call ___, or as a host, don’t say a word and see what happens naturally. When I was in college, we did this and some comments turned out to be f-ing insanely hilarious.”

Hahahahaha GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. “I was once told the secret to a good party, is food, a spot for people to hang out and chat and something to do, like an activity.”

SaltLord19

Marisa Tomei Movie GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. “Change the lights. Nothing kills the party vibe like bright overhead lights. Turn down the lights, set up some string lights, get a disco ball, and swap out the bulbs in your lamps with colored bulbs. Just do something so that your living room says “party” and not “living room”.

munificent

Happy Joy GIF by The Weeknd - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. “Playing games from your childhood costume party, or theme party – bonus if you have to try and fit the character you’re dressed as. so if it was a 1920s theme, you have to talk like nick carraway or something lol FOOD FIGHT (also works with pillows or snowballs) spin the bottle truth or dare (you spin to see who gets TorD’d) twister with prompts on each spot like share an embarrassing story or do a funny dance.”

ranbootookmygender

James Corden Party GIF by CBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

8.”Find the crappiest, cheapest horror movie possible. Watch it for about 15 minutes then pause it. List out all the characters you’ve seen and have everyone write down which characters they expect are going to die and in what order. Unpause the movie. The person with the most accurate predictions wins.”

The Ring Movie GIF by Arrow Video - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.”Crowd control and group participation techniques can do the trick. It is often how musicians interact with fans at concerts, the idea is to establish group mentality, groups behave and are influenced differently than individuals.”

Isanara

Notes GIF by Jimmy the Bull - Find & Share on GIPHY

10.”Root beer floats! Or any kind of float really. Orange cream floats are good too. I’m not sure how extra you wanna be with this but you could make milkshakes, smoothies, or Orange Julius.”

BrowBicycle

National Mojito Day GIF by AperolSpritzOfficial - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. “We always have party games that make it a blast. Things like:

  • Tying donuts to strings hanging from the ceiling and having a race to see who can finish theirs first without using their hands.
  • Pairing up and racing to see who can use toilet paper to mummify their partner the fastest.
  • Putting Oreos on people’s foreheads and racing to see who can get it in their mouth first without using their arms or hands.
  • Scavenger hunts
  • Costume contests
  • who can shake ping pong balls out of a tissue box they’re holding on their ass the fastest
  • Tying balloons to your ankle and trying to be the last person standing as you all try to stomp and pop your opponent’s balloons.”
The Office Ryan GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. “I know it sounds corny but board games. People have forgotten how absolutely fun they are. The more physical, the better. Pictionary or charades is a great way to get the night going.”

Fuzzy_Muscle

Game Night Dice GIF by Hallmark Channel - Find & Share on GIPHY

13. “Non-alcoholic versions of alcoholic drinks, but make them seem like alcohol, and let their brains trick them into being drunk.”

TeraChad_69

Taylor Swift GIF by The Voice - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. “A pool. If you have a pool at the party you know people are gonna be dared to jump in fully clothed and people will get pushed in and enjoy the party way more.”

WilliamAfton-reddit

Pool Party Swimming GIF by Team Coco - Find & Share on GIPHY

Read more: Things People Need To Start & Stop Doing At Weddings.