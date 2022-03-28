Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars 2022 will echo through eternity, well at least until the next big controversial thing happens. But this was definitely not his first slap in public.

Will Smith once had a bit of a snap at a 'reporter' who tried to kiss him on the cheek once.

Now, no self-respecting reporter would actually try that stunt. Upon spending a little time on Google, we found out that it was actually Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk. Smith described the incident at the time as 'just awkward'.

However, Smith explained his actions on David Letterman. When Letterman asked him why beat up a guy trying to hug him, he said he didn't beat him up.

He says, 'I'm your biggest fan, can I have a hug?' So I go to give this joker a hug, and he tries to lean in and kiss me!

- Will Smith

Mind you, while Vitalli did apologise to Smith, he didn't learn his lesson and tried repeating that stunt on other celebrities as well. Brad Pitt even got a restraining order against him.

Smith also spoke about receiving a personal apology.

They were like, 'Oh, no, we're sorry, you know. It's just his shtick, you know.' I said, 'Well, that's why his ass got shtuck'

You can watch the video here:

So, for future references, don't f**k with Will Smith.



