Some Bollywood films have blessed us with a few of the coolest parents onscreen. Ones that can easily be described as best friends to their kids. Which is why we’ve compiled a list of just this!

Here, take a look at what we’re talking about:

1. Mr. Thappar – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny’s (Ranbir Kapoor) dad (Farooq Shaikh) was so supportive and compassionate towards his life goals. But it wasn’t just that, he stood by Bunny in a way that was both gentle and strong; like a silent companion who was always there for him when he needed someone to talk to. I’m not crying, you are.

2. Narrotam Mishra – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon), who was a free soul and a bit of a rebel, probably couldn’t have asked for a better dad than Narrotam Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), who was an equally free thinking person as her.

3. Champak Bansal – Angrezi Medium

Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan) in Angrezi Medium goes to great lengths to help his daughter get the education she deserves and desires, even through all the financial restraints. Showing just how committed he was to being by her side, if that’s not best friend behavior, then I don’t know what is?

4. Pappi Kaur – Gippi

Pappi Kaur (Divya Dutta) is a single mother who tries her best to be her teenage daughter’s (Riya Vij) confidante. Which is definitely a blessing, because didn’t we all need that in our teenage?

5. Parminder Prakash – Hum Tum

Parminder Prakash’s (Kirron Kher) fierce support and compassion for her daughter Rhea (Rani Mukherji) was so great, and unconditional, that she was willing to let her go and move away to a new place because she needed time away to process her emotions. Because good friends always know when to let you go and do you. Am I right or am I right?

6. Sarita Mehra – Wake Up Sid

Sure, Sid’s (Ranbir Kapoor) dad Ram Mehra (Anupam Kher) was a great parent, but Sarita Mehra (Supriya Pathak), his mom was always more of a friend to him. Sid just took some time to realize that she was his numero uno supporter.

7. Shruti Kakkar’s dad – Band Baaja Baaraat

Shruti Kakkar’s (Anushka Sharma) dad (Vinod Verma), never pressured her into feeling like she needs to subscribe to societal norms. He never pressured her into giving up her ambition and just ‘settle down.’ And that’s what any legit best friend would do, they’d only tell you to live in your truth, even if it looks different to what the societal standards are.

I think I’ll be sending this list to my parents.