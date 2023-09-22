Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha exchanged their engagement rings in May this year at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. Since then, their wedding has been one of the most awaited events; and now the wedding day is almost here. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend.

Here are some updates from one of the most awaited shaadi in Bollywood.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have flown from Delhi to Udaipur for their wedding today. The Udaipur airport was all decked up to receive them. A red carpet was laid down at the airport to welcome the ladkiwale, baraatis and guests.

The couple was spotted at the airport with their security personnel. You cannot help but notice the smile plastered on their faces. They were welcomed with dhols. Truly setting the wedding vibes.

The wedding is set to take place at the Leela Palace. Reports mention that Raghav will travel to the Lake Palace on a boat decorated in traditional Mewari style to pick up Parineeti. The couple has booked all of the 80 suites at this luxury hotel. The most expensive Maharaja Suite has been booked for the wedding. Spread over 3500 square feet, the room costs ₹10 lakh/day.

This is what their wedding invitation cards look like and the simplicity is stunning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to travelling to Udaipur, an ardaas was held at Raghav Chadha’s residence that was followed by a Sufi night. Reports mention that this event was attended by Harbhajan Singh.

Pre-wedding festivities include mehendi, a 90s-themed sangeet ceremony, a choora ceremony for Parineeti and a sehrabandi event for Raghav. Punjabi and local Rajasthani cuisines will be available on the menu.

Their wedding truly looks like a big fat Indian wedding.