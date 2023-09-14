When Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha shared the news of their engagement in May this year at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, the internet broke. No one saw this coming and neither did anyone know that these two were dating each other for a while. Nonetheless, their dreamy engagement photos left everyone in awe.

Reports state that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have known each other for a long time. Their friendship dates back to their time in London. Parineeti studied at the Manchester Business School and received a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics. On the other hand, Raghav completed his studies at the London School of Economics where he did an Executive MBA course. While Parineeti returned to India and joined YRF as a PR consultant, Raghav started a boutique wealth management firm.

But things only blossomed when Parineeti was in Punjab shooting for her upcoming movie, Chamkila. Reports from 2022 state that Raghav used to visit his old friend on the sets. These meetings grew into something more profound as Cupid hit them with the arrow.

In one of her Instagram posts, Parineeti wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”

She added, “Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

In one of his Instagram posts, Raghav Chadha wrote, “And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been spotted multiple times at restaurants and matches this year. But no one knew that they were dating. Rumours were rife, though and they put an end to all speculation when they shared the engagement photos.

The couple is set to tie the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding is rumoured to be a grand affair with 250 guests and VVIPs attending the wedding. Reports state that guests would be able to take guided tours for several activities during the celebration. The guest list includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Bhagwant Mann, and Arvind Kejriwal, to state a few. They will throw a grand reception in Gurgaon.

Their love story is a perfect mix of what happens when the world of politics collides with Bollywood.