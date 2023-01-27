Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers!
Pathaan, the movie that made us all reach for our kursi ki petis, has proved that mausam ab bigad chuka hain. The film, which is basking in extreme success, has the perfect concoction of actions, emotions and humour.
While a round of hoots and whistles can be heard after each minute, throughout the entire movie, the sassiest introduction scene had the entire movie theatre vibrating with a deafening cheer.
In the introduction scene, a terrorist was seen hitting the protagonist, Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), with a stick. The former soon realises that it’s him and asks him, “Pathaan, tu..”, stopping mid-sentence because of the shock.
To this, the protagonist reveals his blood-covered face and says “Zinda hain”, completing the antagonist’s sentence.
The scene gave us literal chills. And well, netizens agree!
I, personally, have never heard a louder collective cheer than this, ever. The scene, background music and the cheers – everything gave me continuous goosebumps. Well, no one, other than SRK, can turn a movie theatre into a frickin’ stadium!
Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.