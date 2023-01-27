Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers!

Pathaan, the movie that made us all reach for our kursi ki petis, has proved that mausam ab bigad chuka hain. The film, which is basking in extreme success, has the perfect concoction of actions, emotions and humour.

While a round of hoots and whistles can be heard after each minute, throughout the entire movie, the sassiest introduction scene had the entire movie theatre vibrating with a deafening cheer.

In the introduction scene, a terrorist was seen hitting the protagonist, Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), with a stick. The former soon realises that it’s him and asks him, “ Pathaan, tu..”, stopping mid-sentence because of the shock.

Watch These, Videos Of Audiences’ Reactions To Pathaan In Theatres

To this, the protagonist reveals his blood-covered face and says “ Zinda hain”, completing the antagonist’s sentence.

The scene gave us literal chills. And well, netizens agree!

Read More: Woman Got Her Heart Rate Spiked Thrice While Watching 'Pathaan

PATHAAN THEME ON SRK’S INTRO SCENE GIVES CHILLS !!! WHAT A BANGER !! — Takshaq (@LouisvileIip) January 26, 2023

Hollywood Range Intro Adi.

Brutal and Thumping 🔥🔥

Drenched in Blood. Tied up. With back shot taking. 🥵

Followed by BGM 🎸 🔥🔥#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/XUrQIqBprW — A N I M A L 🔫🧔🍺 (@EddyTweetzBro) January 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i keep replaying the video i took of srk's intro scene in pathaan. even through the video i can sense the sheer energy everyone present in the cinema felt in those moments. when we all knew we were *just* about to see the king on the big screen again 😭💙 our baadshah 🥹👑💯 — Aalia⁷ | pro seokjin misser (@ambiverthijabi1) January 26, 2023

I might watch the film in repeats just for that Intro sequence, pure fan service…..King swag + BGM



Thank you Lord Sid Anand 🫡 #Pathaan — Saddy (@king_sadashiva) January 27, 2023

I, personally, have never heard a louder collective cheer than this, ever. The scene, background music and the cheers – everything gave me continuous goosebumps. Well, no one, other than SRK, can turn a movie theatre into a frickin’ stadium!

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.